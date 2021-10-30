Find My Friends: How to share your location with others on your iPhone





If you need to get the whereabouts of your friends and family, you can use your Apple device and the Find My app to track and share your location from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Or Apple Watch. It also helps track lost devices linked to your Apple ID or Family Sharing account.

For the latest features of the Find My app, make sure you’re running iOS 15 / iPadOS 15 or later on your iPhone or iPad and watchOS 8 or later on your Apple Watch. To update the device[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアの更新]Go to. The app either notifies you that the OS is up to date or asks you to download and install the latest updates. To update your Apple Watch, open the Watch app on your iPhone and[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to.

Turn on tracking

Make sure the feature is enabled before you start tracking. From iPhone (or iPad)[設定]Go to> [Your name] > “Find My iPhone”> “Find My iPhone / iPad”. Make sure Find My iPhone / iPad is turned on. To be able to find your device when you are offline, turn on the Find Network switch. Also, to be able to track your device even when the battery is almost depleted,[最後の場所を送信]Enable the switch.

To allow Apple Watch tracking, open the Clock Settings app, [Your name] > Apple Watch> Find My Watch. If it is not already enabled, switch on Find Clock and Find Network.

Find family and friends

By default, you may already be able to see the location of Apple family members. Open the “Search” app and tap “People”. The map will show the names of people who share your location with you. Then you can tap the person’s name to operate it.

[連絡先]Tap to send a phone call, email, or text message.[ルート案内]Tap to launch Apple Maps with step-by-step directions to that location. To be notified when a person arrives or departs at a particular location,[通知]Under[追加]Tap the link.

If you don’t see the location of Apple Family members, you’ll need to ask them to enable sharing. To do this on the iPhone, to the family[設定]>[プライバシー]>[位置情報サービス]>[現在地を共有]Have them move to. next,[探す場所]Of the screen[家族]Tap your name in the section, then[現在地を共有する]Tap. You can confirm that it worked when you received a notification that you are sharing your location on your iPhone.

Share your location

Similarly, you can share your location with members of the Apple family or with specific people. To set this[設定]>[プライバシー]>[位置情報サービス]Go to. Switch on location services and[現在地を共有]Tap.[現在地を共有]Switch on.

Now all members of the Apple family can see your location. To make sure you share your location with a particular family member, tap that person’s name.Optional[現在地の共有を停止する]If is displayed, your current location is currently shared.

To share your location with a specific person outside the Apple family, open the Find My iPhone app on your iPhone and open the People tab.[現在地を共有]Tap the link and select the name of the contact you want to share your location with, or manually enter that person’s phone number or email address.

Editor’s recommendation

[送信]Tap, then choose to share your location with that person for an hour, until the end of the day, or indefinitely. The other person is then asked to share their current location with you. Like you, they have the option of contacting you directly, getting directions to your location, and receiving notifications about your particular location.

Stop sharing a location

To stop sharing your current location[自分]Open the tab[現在地の共有]Turn off (this does not disable all location services). If you want to stop sharing your location with individuals,[人]Open a tab and select a contact. next,[現在地の共有を停止]Select to hide yourself or[友達を削除]Select to remove it permanently.

Find lost Apple devices

The Find My app can also track missing Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, or items with AirTag).In-app[デバイス]Tap the tab to see a list of Apple devices that are registered with your Apple ID or Apple family.

Tap the missing device entry to display it on the map. From there, you can play sounds, get turn-by-turn directions, add messages to lost devices, lock your devices, and wipe all data on your devices altogether. increase. See the complete guide for detailed instructions.

Apple fan?

Sign up for Weekly Apple Briefs to get the latest news, reviews, tips and more directly to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/find-my-friends-how-to-share-your-location-with-others-on-iphone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos