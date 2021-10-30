Dow Jones Futures: The market is strong, but the Fed trades futures on futures. Google, Tesla rival Xpeng near purchase point





The Dow Jones futures will open on Sunday night with a focus on earnings, economic data and FRB futures, along with S & P 500 futures and NASDAQ futures. Stock market gains rose sharply last week, with the Dow Jones, S & P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index all hit record highs.

Tesla’s (TSLA) rivals Xpeng (XPEV), Edwards Lifesciences (EW), and Google’s Parent Alphabet (GOOGL) are all in or near the purchase zone.

EW shares and Google are currently available for purchase and are profitable out of the way.

XPEV’s share price remains just below the buy point, with Xpeng announcing October sales early next week and potentially profitable in the next week or two. Xpeng rivals Nio (NIO) and Li Auto (LI) will also report October deliveries on Monday or Tuesday and make money in mid-November. Li Auto shares are also close to the buying point.

Tesla shares and Google are on the IBD leaderboard and IBD50. EW shares are in swing trading. Google stocks are in the long-term leader.

The video embedded in this article analyzed market rebound and looked at the stock prices of Google, Edwards Lifesciences, and Xpeng.

Federal Reserve taper decision

After months of inching towards the Federal Reserve’s taper decision, policymakers could end the two-day meeting this Wednesday by agreeing to curtail asset purchases. Expected. The actual policy will begin at the end of the year. With $ 120 billion in monthly purchases, $ 80 billion in Treasury monthly purchases, and $ 40 billion in government-sponsored mortgage securities, it will return to zero by mid-2022. After that, the Fed may raise rates.

The stock market “tapered tram” is always possible, but this Fed’s decision is certainly not surprising. Investors may welcome a shift away from simple monetary policy, as inflation is expected to remain hot for some time.

Dow Jones Futures Today

Dow Jones Futures will open on Sunday night with S & P 500 Futures and Nasdaq 100 Futures.

Keep in mind that nighttime action on Dow futures and elsewhere does not necessarily lead to actual trading at the next regular stock market session.

Join an IBD expert to analyze practical stocks at a stock market rally at IBD Live

Coronavirus news

The number of cases of coronavirus worldwide has reached 246.74 million. The death toll of Covid-19 has exceeded 5 million.

The number of cases of coronavirus in the United States has reached 46.77 million, with more than 765,000 deaths.

On Friday, the FDA approved Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years, paving the way for immunizing millions of elementary school children heading into the winter. The CDC will be weighted on Tuesday.

Stock market rebound last week

The stock market rebound ended with a strong rise from a decent rise, despite wobbling in the middle of the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% in stock market trading last week. The S & P 500 Index rose 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.7%. The small Russell 2000 rose 0.3%.

The Treasury yield for 10 years fell sharply last week, down 10 basis points to 1.56%. The two-year Treasury yield, more closely linked to the Fed’s decision, continued to rise last week, but lowered some basis points from Wednesday daytime.

Among the best ETFs, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) rose 1.9% last week, while the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunity ETF (BOUT) rose 0.9%. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) increased by 1.35%. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETFs (SMHs) surged 2.4%.

SPDR S & P Metals & Mining ETFs (XMEs) fell 2%, but some steelmakers showed positive behavior. Global X US Infrastructure Development ETFs (PAVEs) rose 0.9%. US Global Jet ETFs (JETS) fell 1.7%. SPDR S & P Homebuilders ETFs (XHBs) rose 0.5%. Energy Select SPDR ETFs (XLEs) and Financial Select SPDR ETFs (XLFs) both fell 0.9%

Reflecting a more speculative storystock, ARK Innovation ETFs (ARKK) surged 3% and ARK Genomics ETFs (ARKG) rose 0.3%. Tesla shares continue to hold the No. 1 share of ARK Invest’s overall ETF.

5 Best Chinese Stocks to See Now

EW stock

EW stocks rebounded from the 50th line, breaking the trend line on Friday, rising 2.8% to 119.82. It provided an early entry into that flat base. Edwards Life Sciences had decent results and guidance late Wednesday, partly due to the latest Covid wave. EW stocks fell to 110 early Thursday, serving as a great shakeout before closing at highs. According to MarketSmith’s analysis, the official purchase point for Edwards Lifesciences shares is 123.37.

Google stock

Google shares surged on Wednesday with strong earnings, rising 7.6% last week to 2960,92, slightly above the 2925.17 flat-based buypoint. It also does not far exceed some early entries from Wednesday.

Google shares approach a $ 2 trillion valuation and close at $ 1.965 trillion on Friday.

Xpeng stock

Xpeng shares soared on a big day for EV makers on Monday, closing just above 48.08 buypoints from the bottoming out base. Shares have been lowered to 46.63, up 8.1% this week as well. Investors can use Tuesday’s daytime highs or this quasi-handle downtrend as an alternative entry, but the XPEV stock entry remains valid. Aggressive investors should have been able to break the trend line and buy Xpeng shares that rebounded from the 50-day line in mid-October, just as the market recovery turned into a confirmed uptrend.

EV deliveries this October could catalyze Li Auto and Nio as well as XPEV stocks.

Li Auto stocks are also close to the buying point and may be forming a handle. Nio has more to do.

Chinese EV giant BYD Co. (BYDDF) is likely to announce October sales later next week. BYD’s inventories fell late last week after reporting a decline in EPS, despite a surge in EV sales. The stock has technically returned to the buy zone and is finding support on the 21st line.

EV sales across China, including Tesla, will probably take place a week later. Tesla China production in the first half of the quarter is primarily directed to exports to Europe. Tesla’s share price surged last week in a large car rental transaction at Hearts. TSLA shares currently boast a market capitalization of $ 1 trillion.

Market rally analysis

The stock market rebound had some tricks during Halloween week, but with more treats, it showed another powerful performance. The reversal to session lows on Tuesday and Wednesday was worrisome as Nasdak temporarily resisted record highs and several breakouts failed. However, they turned out to be PG-rated jump scares rather than full-fledged slasher fests.

Some breakouts at the time struggled and failed, but it wasn’t a big deal for investors who bought early in the rally. And on Thursday the market rose rapidly again, with Nasdaq reaching record highs. Technicians shrugged the results of weak Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) on Friday.

The new highs are well ahead of the new losers.

Major indices have risen for four consecutive weeks, with major stocks occurring frequently early. Strong progress may continue. But it’s not surprising to see the market recovery rest at these levels. This has the positive potential for major stocks to offer new buying opportunities, either from moving averages or from the formation of handles and shelves after running up to the right side of the base.

With casinos, fertilizer makers, shale operators, and some solar play this week, the earnings season continues to be lively. Investors will also get key economic data, including a report on Friday’s September work.

In particular, the Federal Reserve Board will hold its latest policy meeting on November 2-3, with bond tapers announced Wednesday at 2:00 pm ET. Large-scale monetary stimulus has helped keep interest rates low and stock prices high, so a gradual cooling of new asset purchases can be a headwind. But perhaps the Fed’s taper has already been priced.

Time the market with IBD’s ETF market strategy

What to do now

More than two weeks after the stock market backlash reached its follow-through date, investors needed to build significant exposure, depending on their risk tolerance and success rate. You can still make some incremental purchases, but they can also be offset by trimming the winners or reducing the losers.

So keep working on your watchlist and look for new setups. Also, keep an eye out for the sectors that are currently being established, which may not have been favorable. Steel stocks have done that in the past week or so. Medical product companies such as Dexcom (DXCM), InMode (INMD), and EW stocks sparked late last week.

Keep discipline. Profit for the past few weeks can disappear in just a few days, especially if you have invested much more on November 1st than on October 15th.

Read the big picture every day to keep the market direction in sync with the major stocks and sectors.

Follow Ed Carson on Twitter at @IBD_ECarson for the latest stock market information and more.

