Ford and New Labs Announce Startups to Pilot New Electric Vehicle Technology in Mobility Innovation Program





This is the second of two studios that opened in 2020 as part of a partnership announced between New Lab and Michigan Central.

Electrification of transportation is very important as the United States is investing in infrastructure to build a more sustainable and energy efficient economy. In the first year, Mobility Studio will help companies pilot the development of a variety of innovative services and technologies to promote the wider commercial adoption of electric vehicles.By combining Ford’s renowned excellence in advancing mobility solutions, especially plans to bring electric vehicles to customers on a large scale, and Newlab’s collaborative and innovative innovation model, Mobility Studio is an entrepreneur, expert and investor. Convene a home ecosystem and help electrify commercial vehicles across the United States with a “sandbox” environment

Newlab and Ford join the first cohort of Mobility Studios to compete with global applicants to address the key challenges the fleet faces when considering the transition to electric vehicles such as connectivity. Choose Autofleet, EVPassport, Fermata Energy, Rhombus Energy Solutions, Spark Charge from the pool Fleet management, home driver support, multi-purpose charging hub, vehicle-to-all applications.

Mobility Studios has announced a public offering for companies developing frontier technology and new products to apply for participation in the first cohort. Within the next few months, member companies will work closely with Newlab, Ford, and industry stakeholders to deploy technologies and services that will help make commercial electric vehicles economically and logically viable. -Building a future of clean and resilient energy underscores the growing consensus that building a future of clean and resilient energy means rapidly electrifying transport. The studio will eventually be in Michigan Central, but the first cohort startup will test in different locations across the country.

Michigan Central, a new mobility district under development in Corktown, and New Lab, where more than 800 engineers, entrepreneurs and inventors are critically applying innovative technology, will shape the future of transportation. We are working to foster a useful innovation ecosystem. How to benefit everyone. Ford’s vision for Michigan Central development in Detroit’s oldest district is to act as an open platform for collaboration-drawing the best of the city and around the world to collaborate on mobility solutions on real-world streets. Create and test the actual situation.

