Drones, bots, self-driving cars: this way





“This is a place of infinite imagination,” said Professor Burak Kantarci of the University of Ottawa about the new Smart Connected Car Innovation Center in the Faculty of Engineering, which opened in October. Located on the Kanata North Campus of the University of Ottawa in the heart of Canada’s largest technology park, the center helps the technology industry accelerate innovation in self-driving cars.

The term “self-driving car” or “smart vehicle” refers to a vehicle equipped with a decision-making system and sensors that enable it to recognize its surroundings. Self-driving cars generally come to mind, but drones and bots are also part of this ecosystem.

“What I’m most excited about is the inherent vision of the future of this technology, which will soon become ubiquitous and essential to society,” says Kantarci. “We work together with the industry on a variety of topics to find solutions to the problems facing the tech world. It’s not a single problem or a single solution, so a lot of imagination Is required.”

The center offers fast, low-cost experiments on connected autonomous vehicles such as self-driving car prototypes, drones, and certain types of ground bots. The study focuses primarily on problem-solving issues related to connectivity, physical and cybersecurity, decision making, and vehicle and network sustainability.

“In other words, design experiments to evaluate how these vehicles communicate with each other and with connected units, maintain sound communication, and ensure that sensors are not compromised. We’ll make sure it doesn’t break down, “says Kantarci. “We are trying to predict where the anomalies may occur on the platform and reconfigure the network to prevent these anomalies from the beginning, disrupting end-user service. There is nothing to do.”

What makes the center unique is that it is an open access research facility. Not only built into one of Canada’s largest technology development hubs, but also experts in a variety of disciplines, including social scientists, economists, ethics and compliance experts, decision makers, engineers and computer scientists. You can also collect and make the most of it. innovation.

“The Smart Connected Vehicle Innovation Center is essential to realizing our vision of building a successful technology ecosystem at Kanata North,” said Sylvan Charbonault, Vice President of Research at the University of Ottawa. “That positive research will be a valuable asset for developing real-world applications in this fast-growing industry.”

Veronica Farmer, Director of the Partnership, said: And commercialization, at uOttawa Kanata North.

The center’s indoor laboratory testbed is paired with a state-of-the-art computing infrastructure for collecting vast amounts of data, along with powerful workstations for running advanced machine learning models.

“One of the biggest challenges that began in this area was finding data,” says Kantarci. “Through our experiments, we will be able to generate this data in real time in any scenario, and that is the most valuable thing. It will be our fuel for the next decade.”

With the support of the Canadian Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Alliance Grants program, Kantarci’s research team and its collaborators have recently vulnerable to AI-powered self-driving vehicles that act as COVID-19 high-speed test facilities. Developed a strategy to send to the place. Help endanger the community and reduce the spread of the virus.

First, we used mobility data to identify where the infected population was. We then assessed risk levels in different regions and communities, followed the optimal trajectory, and used mobile testing facilities to identify individuals infected with the virus as soon as possible.

AI-driven decision-making models also help health authorities and supply chain solution providers make more effective decisions in the current pandemic or future health crisis.

“For a long time, vehicles were just a means of transportation,” says Kantarci. “But now and in the future, connected self-driving cars will be used everywhere and everywhere.”

