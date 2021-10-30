Dr. Todd Abraham, Chief Innovation Officer of Cronos Group, retires





Arye Weigensberg Appointed Interim Head of Research and Development

Search to identify a successful and lasting successor

Toronto, October 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Innovative global cannabinoid company Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (Cronos Group or the Company) retires today from Dr. Todd Abraham I announced that. As Chief Innovation Officer after 40 years of outstanding career, including the last two years at Cronos Group. Arye Weigensberg, General Manager of Cronos Research Labs and Vice President of Research Technology, tentatively assumed the role of Head of Research and Development until a permanent successor was appointed. We are looking for a successor to Dr. Abraham and look forward to appointing a successor in the near future.

During Dr. Abraham’s tenure, he helped promote the Cronos Group’s R & D initiatives in cannabinoids, including identifying new disruptive technologies and adopting best practices and innovations from neighboring consumer goods industries. In his significant work, Dr. Abraham led the Cronos Group partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks. After successful commercial fermentation of the first target cannabinoid, CBG, the company launched the first cultured cannabinoid product, spinach FEELZ Chilbris 2: 1 THC | CBG gum, on the Canadian market last week.

Kurt Schmid, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cronos Group, appreciates Cronos Group’s vision and talent. Under his leadership, we have strengthened our focus on innovation, product development, consumer insights and built a strong research team that is a leader in the cannabis industry. Todd can leave the Cronos Group and continue to move the cannabis industry forward and responsibly improve the consumer experience. We thank him for his great contributions and hope he will do his best to retire.

Schmidt goes on to thank Arye for tentatively joining the role. In addition to Arye, the Cronos Group has a talented R & D bench that continues to advance the innovation roadmap. The search for a permanent successor is on track.

The story continues

Dr. Todd Abraham commented: I am honored to be the Chief Innovation Officer of the Cronos Group. We are proud to have grown the Cronos Group into a market leader. We also look forward to continuing to build disruptive technologies that maximize the potential of cannabis.

About Arye Weigensberg

As interim director of research and development, Arye is responsible for the scientific efforts to unleash the potential of cannabis by discovering and verifying the unique effects of rare cannabinoids. Prior to joining the company, Altria Group, Inc. He was the CEO of Altria Israel, a research and development innovation hub focused on vaporizers, and promoted the Altrias vapor business through research, product development, innovation, analysis and marketing strategies. Arye joined the Altria Group in 2014 as part of the acquisition of Green Smoke. Here, Arye was the director of marketing and brand management. At Green Smoke, Arye served as the company’s management team and helped vape start-ups rapidly gain industry leadership. Prior to Green Smoke, Arye played a variety of roles in brand management and marketing, supporting food brands such as Manischewitz, Lawrys, Ragu, Knorr and Country Crock. Arye graduated from John Molson Business School at Concordia University with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing and International Business.

About the Khronos Group

The Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution on five continents. The Cronos Group is committed to building destructive intellectual property by driving cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion for responsibly improving the consumer experience, the Cronos Group is building an iconic portfolio of brands. The Khronos Group portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform, two adult brands, COVE and spinach, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones, Happy Dance and PEACE +. For more information on Cronos Group and its brands, please visit www.thecronosgroup.com.

Description of future prospects

This press release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, forward-looking statements) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities laws. It may contain some information. All information contained in this document that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute a forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements are forward-looking terms or intent, such as the possibility, will, expectation, plan, prediction, intent, possibility, presumption, belief, or negative of these terms. It can be identified by using other similar expressions that have been made. To identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include our intention to hire a successor to Dr. Abraham, our position to advance the cannabis industry and responsibly improve the consumer experience, and internationally. Includes the intention to build a successful company. Build an iconic brand portfolio and develop destructive intellectual property. Forward-looking statements, which are considered reasonable by management, are expressed by inherently significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance, or these forward-looking statements. Or based on many estimates and assumptions that are affected by the implied outcomes. Statements and forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. A discussion of some of the significant risks applicable to us is in Form 10-K Company Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020, Form 10- for the period ended March 31. It is mentioned in Q’s company quarterly report. The company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 have been submitted to SEDAR and EDGAR, respectively, at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. You can access it from. .. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release were made as of the date of this press release and we are obliged to update or revise the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. I shall not bear it. Readers should be careful not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cronos Group ContactShayneLaidlawTel: (416) [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/cronos-group-chief-innovation-officer-113000780.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos