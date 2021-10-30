Google announces Pathways, a next-generation AI that can train for multitasking





According to Google’s AI leader and co-founder of the Google Brain project, Jeff Dean, today’s AI models are in the one-trick pony phase, which is “usually trained to do just one thing.” However, a new approach called Pathways may offer something similar to a trainable dog that can perform multiple tricks.

Dean describes Pathways as “a next-generation AI architecture that allows you to train a single model that does thousands or millions of things.”

Pathways removes the limitations of an AI model’s ability to respond to information from one sense, allowing it to respond to multiple senses such as text, images, and voice.

“Paths can enable multimodal models that include visual, auditory, and language comprehension at the same time,” explains Dean.

For example, a model can process the word “leopard”, the sound of a person saying “leopard”, or a video of a leopard running.

In all three cases, AI recognizes the concept of leopard. Dean argues that such a model is “more insightful, less error-prone and less prejudiced.”

Bias is a tricky problem for Google. In December, top AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru co-authored the energy costs associated with creating a new AI model and the fact that the model took everything from the web, including racial discriminators. I resigned because I did not agree with the paper. Sexist and abusive content. Therefore, it can affect the behavior of the AI ​​model. This paper has not been published, but was viewed by the MIT Technology Review.

“We want to train one model that can handle many individual tasks, but also leverage and combine existing skills to learn new tasks faster and more effectively,” Dean said. increase.

What he seems to explain is the best part of plugging into other AI models and using the Pathways model to dynamically learn which parts of the network are better at which tasks. It’s an AI that can take advantage of. Learn how to route tasks. The most relevant part of the model. “

Therefore, Pathways has the potential to improve machine learning’s ability to make decisions and bring it one step closer to AI that can actually infer problems and scenarios.

Dean argues that Pathways is not only more capable of learning different tasks, but also more energy efficient because only the relevant parts of the network are activated for a particular task.

“Pathways allows you to generalize thousands or millions of tasks in a single AI system, understand different types of data, and do it incredibly efficiently. This allows you to recognize patterns. From the era of single-purpose models, more versatile intelligent systems can reflect a deeper understanding of our world and adapt to new needs, “he explains.

