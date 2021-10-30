Google has an amazing Pixel 6 issue





With the launch of the Pixel 6 series, orders will be shipped to lucky buyers who pre-ordered their mobile phones early. Well, at least the phones are shipped to some of them. This is because Google currently has major issues with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This is also a very surprising issue.

The company does not have enough Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units. And that’s great news for the Pixel. It’s also very surprising given the sluggish sales of previous-generation Pixel smartphones. The two new phones are an important step up from last year’s model and are probably the best iPhone rivals Google has ever made. It’s no wonder that phones sell like pancakes. Not only that, the two Pixel 6 models are even more affordable than expected, with the Pixel 6 starting at $ 599.

Can Google Produce Enough Pixels?

This is a big problem with Pixel 6. The interest from consumers is very high. But that’s not necessarily great news for Google.

When the iPhone 13 sold out in the first few days after pre-ordering, you knew Apple would restock it soon. According to rumors prior to the launch event, Apple has ordered record parts for the iPhone 13. All these reports show that Apple has done everything possible to prevent the ongoing chip supply shortage from affecting the iPhone. And that’s not enough yet.

Also, the iPhone 13 may have sold out online, but some models are still available in stores. Needless to say, all carriers and electronics retailers out there have been selling iPhone 13s since day one of their pre-orders. And that’s true for the dozens of countries where Apple released the iPhone 13 series in mid-September.

Google may be as big a company as Apple, and it may have been making phones for over a decade. However, Google has not developed the large supply chain transactions that Apple is conducting for the iPhone. None of the Pixels before Pixel 6 were so attractive. But again, Google didn’t try to sell these phones properly. Even with the Pixel 6 series, smartphones are only available in some countries. Google still can’t go internationally with Apple on toes.

Taking into account the lack of chips and delays in all supply chains, we find that Google may struggle to get the most out of the Pixel 6 series this year.

The front of Google’s Pixel 6 Pro. Image Source: Christian de Looper for BGR Pixel 6 Pro waiting list

We announced that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro started to sell out a few days ago. Google has fixed a Pixel Buds A pre-order transaction for buyers who have forgotten their giveaway. The company has also added a waiting list to its online Google store, allowing buyers to register their interest in mobile phones.

These waiting lists are very active on both phones, but some SKUs may still be available to buyers. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come in a variety of color and storage options. In addition, some are sold unlocked and others have transactions with carriers.

“The banner on the Pro page of the Google Store is still accurate. Some models of Pro are out of stock,” Google told The Verge. “We strive to provide more availability, but customers can check out authorized partners nationwide for the duration of the supply.”

Pixel 6 delay issue

But it gets worse. Google isn’t just about stocks. According to Android police, some Pixel 6 pre-orders have had significant delays dating back to mid-December.

Even buyers who ordered their mobile phones quite early on noticed that their orders were postponed, as shown below.

@ATT How would you describe changing the “pre-ordered” Pixel 6 pro shipping date from today to December 9-16? !! ?? !! I placed an order within 3 hours after the order page was published. It’s BS! pic.twitter.com/A6AmbjWYGy

–Priyanshu Jha (@Priyanshu_Jha) October 26, 2021

The blog states that AT & T customers aren’t the only ones facing Pixel 6 delays. Verizon and T-Mobile subscribers are also working on similar Pixel 6 shipping issues.

AT & T told Android police that some models were sold out and blamed Google.

We are currently shipping pre-order devices to our customers. Some variations can have delays based on the manufacturer’s inventory and we are committed to delivering the device to all our customers as soon as possible.

I don’t know when the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be in stock. Instead of dealing with delays, it’s a good idea to check with your local retailer for physical store inventory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bgr.com/tech/google-has-a-surprising-pixel-6-problem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos