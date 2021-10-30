Five things Mark Zuckerberg said about the Metaverse plan that makes you very worried





At Facebook’s developer conference on Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg outlined his vision for the Metaverse. Of course, some details were lost as the company founded in the Harvard dorm room announced that it would rename it from Facebook to Meta to better define its mission beyond the core social media apps. I did. ..

I did think about the idea that Facebook is changing its name, but they have to wait. There is a much more important thread to pull. That’s what Zuckerberg had to say about the Metaverse, and why it needs to relate to all of us.

1. “I think the Metaverse is the next chapter on the Internet.”

First, let’s take a quick look at the meaning of the Metaverse. Well, in reality, that’s what Mark Zuckerberg means. Originally, the term comes from a dystopian novel about people entering the “Metaverse” where they can escape from a collapsing society, connect with people, and share their experiences. The basic idea is to pick up your iPhone, send a message to your friends, and instead of meeting at the cinema, wear virtual reality glasses and virtually “participate” in the movie together.

This is a big simplification, but the bottom line is that the metaverse comes somehow. If that happens, I’m sure it will be interesting. That said, I’m not sure it will be a permanent fixture in our daily lives. Especially when it means fixing the computer to the face.

Even if Metaverse is as spectacular as tech companies promise, no one is particularly excited about being built by Facebook. Obviously, Facebook has been a huge success as a business, but it costs a lot of money.

In the past few weeks, it’s become more apparent that Facebook is aware of costs, but we chose to ignore them in order to pursue revenue. If you can’t manage a platform you’ve already built, building a more scalable platform is probably not a good idea.

2. “This is not the way we intended to use technology.”

Perhaps the most obvious aspect of the Metaverse, according to Facebook, is how Zuckerberg feels about how to use the technology. In his keynote, he explained it as follows:

“We’re in 2021 and all our devices are still built around apps, not people. Experiences that are allowed to be built and used are more tightly controlled than ever before, and new creatives. High taxes on good ideas have been curtailed. This wasn’t the way it was intended to use technology. ”

Basically, Facebook has to play in Apple’s sandbox and I don’t like it. In response, we’ve created rules and built our own, which doesn’t mean “sorry, we can’t keep collecting people’s information without asking for permission.” This is inconvenient and impacts your bottom line.

Of course, Zuckerberg is dissatisfied with having an intermediary between himself and the user. Metaverse is primarily an attempt to build something that is not smartphone-centric, as Facebook, now known as Meta, does not control smartphones. This means that even if it’s as successful as it used to be, Facebook isn’t in control of its own destiny. Zuckerberg’s vision of how people use technology is by breaking Apple’s control of the iPhone.

3. “My dream was to feel that I was with the people we cherish.”

Zuckerberg told me that when he was in middle school, his dream was to create a product that would help people feel “with their loved ones.” This can be seen for two reasons. The first is that “existing” is not the same as “existing.” I think the former is far more important in building a true connection with your loved ones.

Second, Facebook and Instagram are built entirely on the premise that virtual relationships are prioritized and people are separated from real relationships. People sit face-to-face at the supper and scroll through the Facebook news feed instead of having a conversation. If you’ve learned anything from Facebook Papers, the company will do almost anything to keep people interested and spend more time on Facebook.

“We are a company that focuses on connecting people,” Zuckerberg said. “Most other tech companies focus on how people interact with technology, but we focus on building technology so that people can interact with each other. . “

As you scroll through the news feed, you’ll see endless images of people and places we know, so I think we’re connected. We post on Instagram and get satisfied every time we see a small red dot, letting us know that someone has commented or liked our photo.

It does not create a connection with people, but a connection with technology. Of course, Zuckerberg’s main premise is that people actually want to do things, not actually. This benefits Facebook. Facebook needs to spend as much time on the platform as possible so that it can collect more data and display more ads.

4. “Immersive all-day experience”.

Zuckerberg talked about holograms, projectors, processors, and sensors to “map the world around you” while explaining the types of technology that Metaverse needs to work. But Zuckerberg gave up the game when he explained the reasons for all that technology.

“The immersive full-day experience requires a lot of new technology.”

We spend a lot of time looking at our smartphones, but most of us realize that it’s probably not the best for our physical and mental health. Still, Zuckerberg’s future dream is for people to wear glasses and join the virtual world, not the world in front of them.

5. “Only with glasses …”

In Connect’s keynote, Zuckerberg described the future of experiencing these immersive experiences “just by wearing glasses.” Zuckerberg extended this idea in an interview with Tratechery’s Ben Thompson.

“For example, in augmented reality, one of the killer use cases is basically wearing glasses, wearing something like EMG on your wrist, and when you’re in a meeting or doing something else. You can run a message thread when no one notices it. “

It was impressive that Zuckerberg’s “killer use case” about how people interact with the Metaverse involved sending a text message to someone while having a face-to-face conversation with someone else. .. So, basically, the Metaverse is the same as the regular Internet, but it’s not so obvious that it doesn’t pay attention to the person in front of it. I don’t know if that is the promised future for all of us.

