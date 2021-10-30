Honor 50 reviews: lose Huawei and win Google





You rarely need to get into geopolitics at the beginning of a smartphone review, but it’s impossible to avoid with Honor 50. It is the first Honor branded device released outside of China since the brand spun out from its parent company Huawei last year. .. This means that Honor can now include Google apps and services on new phones, even though Huaweis remains on the US Entity List.

Having access to these services, including apps such as Google Maps and YouTube, as well as important parts of the Android ecosystem such as Google Play, means that Honor 50 is actually a customer outside of China. The midrange starting price of 529 (about $ 616) is fine too.

However, while leaving the former parent company, it opened a window of honor in the shape of Google, while also closing the door in the shape of Huawei. Honor is now unique, unsupported by one of the world’s most resource-rich tech companies. As a result, the Honor 50 isn’t a bad phone, but it doesn’t feel competitive with other phones in its price range.

The Honor 50 starts at 529 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is the version I’m using, but if you step up to 599 (about $ 698) you’ll get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Whichever option you choose, you’ll get the same Snapdragon 778G processor and a 4,300mAh battery that can charge fast at up to 66W.

You can choose 6GB or 8GB of RAM

Honor Student Phones are always available in loud designs, and Honor Student 50 is no exception. My model is a shiny white colorway with HONOR letters tiled on the back. In addition to the traditional black and green options, there is also a flashy, glittering silver-colored option. I don’t like the color options, but I think the Honor 50’s approach to dual-ring camera bumps is commendable. This is a lot more interesting than the typical rectangle on the back of most devices (Huaweis Nova 9 has a very similar design, according to Honor, because the design was developed before the split).

The front of the Honor 50 has a 6.57-inch 1080p OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9 and a small centered notch for a mobile phone’s 32-megapixel self-portrait camera. phone. You can’t mistake the dark black or bright colors on the screen. In addition, the fingerprint sensor under the display is fast and responsive. If you don’t like the curved display, you won’t like the Honor 50s, but at least the phone doesn’t suffer from palm rejection issues.

Curved screens may not suit everyone’s tastes. I like camera bumps more than colors.

The Honor 50s screen refresh rate is 120Hz, so it’s quick, easy to use and easy to see, and the Snapdragon 778G processor works fine while the screen is quickly scrolling through visually focused apps such as Twitter. .. There was no performance issue while using the phone.

No IP rating or wireless charging

The rest of the specs are more basic. There is no dustproof and waterproof IP rating, and there is no wireless charging. When it comes to audio, the phone outputs sound from a basic downward-launching speaker. It’s big enough to hear around the house, but you can get headphones in a noisy environment. Honor ships with USB-C headphones, which are fairly rare these days, almost making up for the lack of headphone jacks.

Honors Magic UI software running on Android 11 of Honor 50 is not widely offensive. However, it’s annoying, and by default it’s set up so that most people want to tweak it. To get started, use Microsoft’s SwiftKey instead of Google’s Gboard keyboard, which most Android users are familiar with. There are many Honor apps that I disabled on my smartphone in the first few days, but I don’t like how the Honors software defaults to not using the typical Android app drawer for home screens like iOS. It’s easy to fix with just a few tweaks, but it’s a bit annoying.

The phone’s camera bump has four rear cameras.

I was not dissatisfied with the battery life of the Honor 50 and displayed an average of just over 7 hours of screen time between charges. I didn’t have to call to charge at the end of the day and the remaining charge was less than 40%. The Honor 50 supports 66W fast charging via the included charger, which is branded as Honor’s proprietary SuperCharge charging standard, which is incompatible with third party chargers. Honor claims that the included charger can charge 0 to 100% in 45 minutes (unfortunately my review sample came with an EU plug, so I’ll confirm this claim myself. Couldn’t). However, even if it is fully charged within 1 hour, it will not be eavesdropped.

The specs of the Honor 50’s headline camera are impressive at first glance, but there’s a devil in the details. Yes, that 108 megapixel quad camera array, but no telephoto camera. In addition to the main sensor, the three additional cameras are a relatively low resolution 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Grid view

Things can’t get off to a great start with the Honor 50s main camera. Even in the sun, details can be clearly lacking, like the black cat shot above, with little fur sharpness or texture. The colors are vibrant, there is a risk of being a little saturated, and the face looks a little too bright and has no texture. White balance is at least pretty natural, helped by the fact that there are easily accessible shortcuts and beauty mode sliders (if that’s a feature of your interest) to turn on background blur. , I think selfies generally look fine.

There are many demands for low-light performance. Honor50 produces dark and muddy shots. But the bigger problem is that the phone takes too long to take a picture in a dark place. When trying to take a picture of a group of people at a party, Honor 50 refused to take a picture at a painful moment, much longer than waiting for the people at the party to take a picture.

USB-C and bottom firing speaker. However, there is no headphone jack. The 120Hz display is hard to break down.

At a starting price, the Honor 50 is a comfortable midrange device. However, there are many finished smartphones available at similar prices. Both phones like the OnePlus Nord 2 (499 for the step-up 12GB RAM / 256GB storage model) and the iPhone SE (539 for the 128GB storage variant) offer a much more rounded experience than the Honor 50. It’s an excellent phone. You are considering the Honor 50 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, just 50 away from the recently announced Pixel 6.

It’s a busy part of the market, and accessing Google apps and services isn’t enough to make an impact. Honor student software can feel bloated, its camera is slow and lacks details. The speedy 66W fast charge and smooth 120Hz display are enough to distract you from the fact that the Honor 50 has some weaknesses when compared to the best midrange handset available.

Honor could be a viable purchase as you can now re-include Google apps and services on your device. But if you really want to be competitive, there’s still a lot to do.

