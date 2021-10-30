Meta Acquires VR Fitness Subscription Service Supernatural





Supernatural is a popular VR fitness app on Facebook’s Oculus Quest.

The newly renamed Meta (formerly Facebook) has big plans for fitness and the Metaverse. Meta has acquired Within, one of Oculus Quest’s most renowned subscription-based fitness companies. This will create an Oculus app called Supernatural. The app connects to your Apple Watch to track your real-time heart rate and works like Apple Fitness Plus and Amazon’s upcoming Halo fitness video service.

Supernatural was one of the first subscription-based services of Oculus Quest (later called theMeta Quest). An app that uses an instructor’s video avatar in combination with a motion tracking workout routine (boxing has just been added) can feel like an enhanced fitness version of the VR game BeatSabre.

CEO Chris Milk said in a statement on Friday, “Partnership with Meta will give you more music, more creative workout methods, more features, and more resources to expand and deliver your VR social experience. That means. “

This looks like a move that Meta has the potential to evolve with more fitness and health aspirations in future headsets and products. “Together, we’re looking for ways to enhance future hardware to support VR fitness apps and encourage other developers to bring new fitness experiences to VR. Fitness is a multi-party We believe that fitness apps will be a huge success in successful VR, “play Jason Rubin’s Meta VP said in a statement.

As applied to the meta, support for connected smartwatches for live heart rate measurement during workouts can be the most interesting feature of the app. Meta has its own movement-tracking fitness app called Oculus Move on Oculus Quest, but it doesn’t yet have detailed support for connected smartwatches. Mark Zuckerberg spoke with CNET earlier this year and expressed interest in both fitness and fitness sensors. Meta is expected to create its own smartwatch and is working on a wrist-based neural input accessory for future smartglasses.

