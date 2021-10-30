Google Pixel 6 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro





The days when the Google Pixel was seen as a cheap alternative to flagships such as Apple and Samsung are over. This year, Google believes it’s a good complement to the more “standard” Pixel 6 model with Pixel 6 Pro. It’s an enhanced premium smartphone that maintains competitive pricing with performance comparable to the iPhone and Galaxy S. It’s robust built by the previous Pixels (especially the camera and software division) by adding a powerful new processor, a very large 5,003mAh battery, a triple-lens rear camera, and a very detailed 6.71-inch AMOLED screen. It is built on a solid foundation.

It really looks like a strong candidate for this year’s flagship, but it still faces some fierce competition. Most notably, the iPhone 13 Pro is the best smartphone Apple has ever released, with some very impressive features. Compared to last year’s iPhone 12 Pro, it features a larger battery, newly upgraded specs, and some enhanced camera hardware. Its display is processed at a delicious 120Hz refresh rate (like the Pixel 6 Pro) and stimulates the senses.

Which is the best phone overall: Pixel 6 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro? Please read to find out.

Specifications iPhone 13 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Size 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 inches) 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm (6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches) Weight 204 grams (7.2 ounces) 210 grams (7.41 ounces) Screen size 6.1-inch SuperRetina XDR OLED 6.71-inch LTPOAM OLED screen resolution 2532 x 1170 pixels (460 ppi) 3120 x 1440 pixels (512 ppi) Operating system iOS 15 Android 12 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB MicroSD card slot No No Processor AppleA15 Bionic (5nm) Google Tensor (5nm) RAM 6GB 12GB Camera Triple Lens 12 Megapixel Width, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Telephoto Rear, 12MP Front Triple Lens 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 48MP Telephoto Rear, 11.1MP Front Video 4K (up to 60 fps), 1080p (120 fps) 4K (up to 60 fps), 1080p (240 fps) Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.1 Bluetooth 5.2 port Lightning USB-C fingerprint sensor No, instead FaceID Yes (in display) Ultrasonic) Water resistant Gender IP68 IP68 battery 3,125mAh

20W wired charging (box does not include charger)

15W MagSafe charging

7.5W wireless charging

5,003mAh

30W wired charging (box does not include charger)

23W wireless charging

App Marketplace Apple App Store Google Play Store Network Support All Major Carriers All Major Carriers Color Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black Price Buy from $ 999 to $ 899 Buy from Apple Google Review Score 4.5 out of 5 5 points star hands-on design, display, durability 1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro 2. Google Pixel 6 Pro

The look is usually very subjective, but at least this year we can admit that Google has adopted a completely new design on the Pixel 6 Pro and Apple is sticking to the iPhone 13 Pro’s gun. In short, the iPhone has the same flat-edged sides as the iPhone 12 series, but the notch at the top of the display is 20% smaller (no big difference). In contrast, the Pixel 6 Pro features the familiar end-to-end display with a top-to-hole punched selfie camera, but the back has been completely refurbished. It runs horizontally across the back of the phone and features a camera bar / visor that houses the device’s three camera lenses (and flashlights). Combined with a very impressive, glossy glass back, the Pixel clearly looks like a premium and sophisticated device.

Speaking of premium devices, the Pixel 6 Pro offers a 6.71-inch AMOLED display, in contrast to the OLED variant used in last year’s Pixel 5 (and iPhone 13 Pro). This allows you to see beautiful deep blacks and rich colors, which, when combined with a 120Hz refresh rate, looks very attractive. In addition, it packs 512 pixels per inch with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. This is in contrast to the iPhone 13 Pro’s 460ppi. It doesn’t look so lush, even if you’re not leaning forward.

In terms of durability, both phones have official IP68 ratings, so you can immerse them in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. However, the Pixel 6 Pro has a more adventurous design and a slightly more luxurious screen, so we’re bringing this round to Google’s smartphones.

Winner: Pixel 6 Pro

Performance, battery life, and charging Dan Baker / Digital Trends

Both devices are at the forefront of smartphone performance this year. Pixel 6 Pro runs on the Google Tensor chip. The GoogleTensor chip uses 5nm transistors and is fast enough to handle all the latest games, applications and features. Especially when combined with the 12GB RAM that comes with your smartphone. Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro’s A15 Bionic chip works in the same way, with the iPhone having only 6GB of RAM, but because the software works differently, it’s about the same speed as the Pixel.

It’s worth noting that both the iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro come standard with 128GB of internal memory, but the Pixel can grow up to 512GB and the iPhone can grow up to 1TB. Of course, this comes at an additional cost, with the 1TB version of the iPhone selling for $ 1499 (as opposed to the 128GB version for $ 999). Neither phone has a slot for a microSD card, so you may need to be careful (or need to use cloud services) if you are a compulsive photographer.

After migrating to a battery, the iPhone 13 Pro can be used all at once for two days on a single charge, unless you use it too often. The Pixel 6 Pro’s battery is bigger than the iPhone (5,003mAh vs. 3,125mAh), but previous hands-on tests have shown that it doesn’t last for two days like the iPhone, and it’s quite long. It will be low after the first 24 hours.

Battery life is so important in this era that we’re bringing this round to the iPhone 13 Pro, even if performance is comparable on both devices.

Winner: iPhone 13 Pro

Camera Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The camera has always been Pixel’s strength, and Google seems to have tried to take advantage of it with the Pixel 6 Pro. It features a triple-lens rear setup consisting of a 50-megapixel wide lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. The iPhone 13 Pro also has a triple lens array, but in that case, each camera (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto) contains only 12MP.

Therefore, the Pixel may seem better than the iPhone in terms of taking impressive pictures. Well, in reality, it’s not that simple, as software always plays a big role in determining camera performance. For example, previous tests on the Pixel 6 Pro have shown that in most cases you can get good, detailed photos, but the iPhone 13 Pro isn’t that impressive in appearance, but it’s exactly the same. I found out that there is. ..

At the same time, the iPhone 13 Pro has a very impressive and easy-to-use macro mode that allows you to create stunning close-up shots that the Pixel can’t say (compared to, it seems a bit of a problem to focus closer). ). Similarly, the iPhone’s ultra-wide-angle lens has better features than the Pixel version, which means that the camera as a whole is a bit more versatile.

Winner: iPhone 13 Pro

Software and Updates Dan Baker / Digital Trends

Everyone knows drills when it comes to software comparisons. Both iOS and Android are great in many ways, and all your favorite choices depend on what you’re already familiar with and your priorities. Needless to say, Android 12 out of the box with the Pixel 6 Pro offers one of the best updates Android has ever seen, including improved design, new notification shades, and digital khaki support. Of the nifty features of the camera (magic eraser, etc.). On the contrary, iOS 15 offers the iPhone 13 Pro some welcome new features, especially the focus mode (which allows you to set a customized silent mode for different situations).

However, the iPhone still has advantages in terms of updates. Google has promised to provide Pixel 6 Pro with three core software updates (up to Android 15), but the iPhone 13 Pro could double this amount. Indeed, the iPhone 6S released in 2015 received this year’s iOS 15 and emphasizes how long the iPhone will last if you’re the type of person who really wants to get the value of the dollar.

Winner: iPhone 13 Pro

Special feature Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Both phones are equipped with 5G and include support for faster millimeter-wave 5G bands. This is for all mobile carriers. This is different from what you see on standard Pixel 6 that does not support millimeter waves on T-Mobile.

Other than that, the Pixel 6 Pro takes the lead in terms of special features. It offers a variety of software-based tricks and tweaks, from the Magic Eraser (viewing Photoshop photos) and Motion Mode (which brings motion to your photos) to WaitTimes and Direct My Call. Both free you from the hassle. Make a toll-free number and navigate the autophone menu.

All of these features may be fairly minor, but together they turn the Pixel 6 Pro into a very useful and convenient device. In contrast, the iPhone 13 Pro relies on regular special features such as Face ID and Memojis. These are good enough, but not very new.

Winner: Pixel 6 Pro

Price and stock status

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro is currently available from Apple and starts at $ 999. It’s sold by almost every retailer, but all major carriers support it over the network.

The Pixel 6 Pro starts at $ 899 and the 512GB version goes up to $ 1,099. You can order directly from Google, but it’s also widely available elsewhere and is supported on all major networks.

Overall victory: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Dan Baker / Digital Trends

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro is the winner here, and while it’s pretty close, it’s still pretty decisive. It offers a longer-lasting battery and a more balanced camera than the Pixel 6 Pro, ensuring longer update support. At the same time, the Pixel boasts a more interesting design and a more vibrant display, but both devices are evenly matched in terms of speed and performance.

Of course, if you prefer Android, you agree that the Pixel 6 Pro is worth more than a look. Especially because it provides very good software. It’s arguably the best Google has ever created, and we hope it’s the beginning of Google’s focus on smartphones for more time and attention.

Editor’s recommendations

