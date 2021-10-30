US tech stocks are in a bubble. Time to shop for growth elsewhere.





This commentary was recently published by money managers, research firms and market newsletter writers and edited by Barron’s.

InsightsRichard BernsteinAdvisors October. 29: Investors get myopia during the bubble. They believe that the world of attractive investment opportunities is small and growth is only seen in a few selected sectors. As I have repeatedly emphasized, investors are ignoring the wide range of potential investments outside the bubble, so it is in the narrow sense that they offer opportunities.

Today’s bubble follows that precedent. Investors have a head-on focus on technology, innovation, disruptive technology, cryptocurrencies, and housing, but little else. They seem crazy about space and electric car vacations, but ignore the urgent need to improve US logistics and electrical infrastructure.

Ironically, many stock markets around the world, not known as hotbeds of innovation and destruction, have so far surpassed the Nasdaq Composite Index in 2021.

— Richard A Bernstein and Team

When will GDP get better?

THINK Economic and Financial AnalysisING Oct. 28: It’s clear that the US economy was weak in the third quarter as Covid’s delta variants spread across the country and increased household vigilance. The sharp decline in restaurant reservations and travel was a precursor to a soft reading of GDP in the third quarter of today. Thankfully, the number of Covid cases has declined sharply since peaking in mid-September, and we’ve seen consumers regain their willingness to go out and spend money. increase.

Despite concerns over rising living costs, we are confident that we will see much better growth in the fourth quarter. The combination of strong labor demand in the face of supply shortages continues to increase income, but due to the fact that households have increased by more than $ 26 trillion nationwide since the end of 2019, additional resources to survive this storm. I have.

Adding expected government spending on infrastructure and social policy, more corporate capital spending, inventory rebuilding, and the return of a significant number of foreign visitors will allow the economy to grow by more than 4.5% next year. It means that you are feeling.

—James Knightley, Padhraic Garvey, Chris Turner

Regional power

Economic Commentary Wells Fargo Oct. 28: Florida’s strong economic growth is expected to continue 10 years from now. After expanding by 5.9% this year, Florida’s real GDP growth is expected to outpace the country in the coming years, reflecting rising population growth and an influx of high value-added jobs in technology, life sciences and specialty finance. increase. Employers are expected to add 273,000 jobs in 2022 and a whopping 300,000 jobs in 2023. Florida’s unemployment rate is expected to average 4.2% in 2022, but will be less than 4% at the end of the year. The strength of employment and income growth is expected to attract more job seekers to the state, which will also continue to attract more retirees and fuel home and commercial construction …

Georgia’s economy is expected to gain momentum this fall and in 2022. After expanding by 5.8% this year, Georgia’s real GDP growth is expected to outpace the country in the coming years, reflecting population growth and high value-added inflows. Technology and life sciences work. Manufacturing remains important in the states, especially in the automotive, aerospace, flooring and poultry processing industries. The Port of Savannah is another important growth engine, continuing to handle record volumes of container shipments, supporting strong growth in transportation and warehousing in Savannah and Atlanta. Despite rampant development over the last decade, the port is struggling to add more container storage space amid the lack of available warehouse space in the surrounding area.

—Mark Vitner, Charlie Dougherty, Nicole Cervi

Housing market: Still strong

Economic Update Regions Financial Oct. 26: The total number of new homes sold in September rose to 800,000 a year, surpassing the consensus forecast of 759,000 units and our forecast of 787,000 units, the highest forecast among the surveys we participated in. June-August sales have been revised to a lower average monthly sales of 699,000 units over a three-month period, compared to a previous estimate of 718,000 units. The downward revision of unit sales in August was particularly severe, and it is currently reported to be 702,000 units, compared with the initial estimate of 740,000 units (annual rate). In many cases, revisions have been on the downside over the past few months, suggesting that they are less obsessed with the initial estimates of September sales.

With the exception of potential revisions, headline sales in September are less than visible. Sales in the South were much higher than expected and were affected by Hurricane Ida, as suggested by data on permitting and opening detached homes in September. At the same time, Midwest and Western sales were well below what September construction data suggest. Obviously, the new home market isn’t functioning well after builders have been operating for months under voluntary sales caps, but material supply constraints weigh heavily on both start and finish. increase. Still, there are signs that demand has softened a bit compared to the beginning of 2021, but that doesn’t mean that demand has run out, and builders are still struggling with a significant backlog of outstanding orders.

The market is on the verge of rising mortgage rates, but we expect sales to increase in the coming months. However, we anticipate that the pace of sales growth will remain somewhat uneven, primarily due to prolonged supply-side constraints.

— Richard F. Moody

Accept dividend growth

Insights and Commentary Washington Crossing Advisor October. 26: We believe that companies with a history of dividend increases are a good starting point for finding a fundamentally strong and growing company. Stable dividend growth often follows consistent profitability and shareholder-focused management. The dividend growth perspective goes beyond today’s yields and considers other factors such as quality, growth, risk and value. The track record of dividend increases can be seen as a concrete signal from business owners that they have both the will and ability to support payments to shareholders. This effort suggests current quality fundamentals and is expected to continue to improve in the future. In short, this suggests a consistently high level of profitability with relatively low leverage.

According to a recent study by Ned Davis Research, returns are high for regular dividend payers (whether or not they have paid dividends), companies that do not pay dividends, especially those that have paid dividends, especially dividend cutters. Volatility is low. The period from January 1973 to December 2020. High-dividend strategies are superior to high-dividend strategies because, as shown in other research notes, high-dividend strategies act effectively as bond substitutes.

— Kevin Caron

