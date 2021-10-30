OpenLegacy Appoints Super-Growth Marketer Asif Muhammad as Chief Marketing Officer | Jobs





Transforming monolithic mainframe systems into cloud-native innovation building blocks OpenLegacy today announced super-growth marketer Asif Muhammad as its new chief marketing officer.

Asif has 20 years of technology marketing experience. This includes marketing leadership roles at world-class brands Microsoft, IBM, NetApp, and fast-growing start-ups, and more recently UiPath. He boasts numerous graduate and graduate degrees in marketing and business administration.

Asifs’ proven track record of success helps OpenLegacy increase brand awareness, continue to grow customer recruitment exponentially, attract talented people and further increase customer profits. OpenLegacy partners will also benefit from Asifs’ strong network of colleagues and like-minded professionals to build new and strengthen existing connections to support the growing market of global customers. Useful. The rapid growth of executives away from traditional global companies into more disruptive and innovation-driven technologies is about the steps large companies must take to remain competitive in today’s fintech / insurtech market. Shows a new perception of.

Asif explains that modern marketing is about improving your business and connecting with your customers by providing a clear, valuable and consistent experience. This requires a business mindset and extensive commercial experience that blends key elements, realizes ideas, and impacts. OpenLegacy shares my business mindset and is poised to grow at the cutting edge of digital transformation. By joining this growing team of dynamic solutions like OL Hub, I help support the continued growth of companies in the global market, Asif said. ..

The OpenLegacys data-driven OpenLegacy (OL) hub modernization platform enables enterprises to reuse monolithic core legacy assets to efficiently build new digital services. Companies from banks to insurance companies can easily generate business-level APIs with easy use of cloud-native apps for deployment on any digital platform.

Asif has a track record of building, launching, and expanding millions of dollars in products and solutions worldwide, making Romi Stein, CEO of OpenLegacy, enthusiastic. Leveraging his growing strengths in competitive markets, he will enhance Open Legacys’ position in the global banking and insurance industry. Stein concludes that Asifs’ in-depth experience of creating best-in-class teams and helping them embrace change and prosper will help us take us to the next level on the world stage.

OL Hub supports automation of the entire integration process, enabling enterprises to quickly complete their digital journey. Learn more about.

OL Hub is now available in a free cloud-based trial. Alternatively, you can schedule a remote-based product demo here.

About Open Legacy

OpenLegacys Digital-Driven Integration enables organizations using legacy systems to release new digital services faster and more efficiently than ever before. It also connects directly to the most complex legacy systems, avoiding the need for additional layers of technology. It then automatically generates APIs in minutes and quickly integrates those assets into new and exciting innovations. Finally, deploy them as standard microservices or serverless features, giving your organization speed and flexibility while significantly reducing costs and resources. With OpenLegacy, industry-leading companies release new apps, features, and updates in days instead of months, enabling true digitalization at the core. Learn why big companies choose OpenLegacy on openlegacy.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Asif Muhammad

As Chief Marketing Officer, Asif leads every aspect of global marketing, including product, brand building, growth, partnerships and sales realization. Asif is a super-growth technology company with 20 years of technology marketing experience. Prior to joining OpenLegacy, he was a marketing leader at Microsoft, IBM, NetApp, and more recently UiPath, published in April 2021. At UiPath, Asif built the Field & Partner Alliances capabilities from scratch and expanded them globally.

Asif holds a bachelor’s degree in economics, an MBA from Preston University, a master’s degree in marketing management from Birmingham City University, and PgdCIM, FCIM, MCIM, and Chartered Marketer status from the University of West London.

