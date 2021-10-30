Researchers team up with industry partners to improve technology for connecting renewable energy to the power grid





Renewable energies have become the path to a cleaner future as the effects of climate change have escalated and countries around the world have set goals for reducing greenhouse gases.

However, one challenge is to capture the electricity generated by wind or solar technology and store it for later use, such as when the weather is mild or at night.

A recent grant from the Energy Ministry’s SME Innovation Research Program combines two faculty members from Binghamton University with two technology companies seeking to make the equipment they need more efficient and easier to manufacture.

Assistant Professor Pritam Das of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Thomas J. Watson Institute of Technology will lead the research, and Assistant Professor Scott Schiffres of the Department of Mechanical Engineering will support the lead researchers of the project.

They are taught by MAM Inc., a New Jersey-based company specializing in high-frequency custom magnetic cores and components, and Binghamton-based Professor Stanley Whittingham, who won the 2019 Nobel Prize. We will work with C4V, a startup company that has received. In chemistry for his role in the creation of lithium-ion batteries.

The first round of funding for their project, entitled Advanced Power Conversion System Magnetics for Gridtide Energy Storage, totals approximately $ 199,773. The second phase may require an additional $ 1 million and one-third will be sent to Binghamton University until results are available.

The study leveraged three of the Das patents issued, two pending to connect the battery to a wider power grid.

According to Das, this patented technology makes it possible to connect batteries to a grid and build a bidirectional power conversion system that shares energy in both directions between the two. If there is surplus power from renewable energy, they can be stored in the battery, and if there is less power from renewable energy, the battery can be drained to the grid.

This new patent-pending integrated bidirectional power conversion system, also known as a multi-layer bridge tapped resonant converter, is a high-frequency and high-power transformer that steps up or down the voltage to meet the specific needs of the battery pack and three-phase AC. Equipped with a vessel. Phase AC power grid. High frequency excitation of transformers leads to an overall reduction in the size, weight installation logistics, and real estate occupied by energy storage systems. One of the major challenges in building such a system is to standardize magnetic components and reduce fluctuations due to manufacturing tolerances. Such fluctuations affect efficiency, and the long-term reliability of converters can vary significantly from unit to unit by 10-15%.

One of Das’ patents eliminates some magnetic components with a new magnetic integration method. He seeks Schiffres’ expertise in 3D printing and laminating to smooth out some of the other technical issues, such as improved cooling and the economical manufacture of magnets with the desired properties.

According to Schiffres, there are basically two parts. Electronic wizards to charge and discharge batteries more efficiently, reduce power devices required by 25%, reduce costs by 30%, and manufacture magnetics. I have learned a lot about power conversion and have developed ideas together. Hopefully it will spur many other research advances.

The new system will be at least 30-40 times more power dense than traditional line frequency transformers with similar power ratings. This makes it a lightweight and much more portable system that can be easily integrated into the power grid. The original purpose is for small and medium-sized commercial applications ranging from tens of kilowatts to hundreds of kilowatts.

Integrating renewable energy into the grid can save consumers money by decarbonizing the grid towards a more environmentally friendly planet and delivering stable levels of electricity during peak and off-peak hours. If the demand for the grid is higher than expected, locally stored energy can act as a cheaper alternative and prevent power outages.

Das appreciates the support not only from the Department of Energy, but also from his industry partners. C4V is a collaborator in other research using ultra-fast charging stations for electric public transport buses. If this DoE study is successful, building a new converter could create about 120 jobs in MAM and C4V.

Money is the ultimate power, Das said with a laugh. Otherwise, you can have 1,001 ideas and ideas about all forms of energy, but you can’t use them without funding.

