Activision shuts down popular Warzone cheat cellar ahead of Vanguard & RICOCHET





Call of Duty publisher Activision has successfully shut down another cheat provider and RICOCHET, the series’ first dedicated anti-cheat system, prior to the launch of Vanguard in November.

Despite Warzone’s unmistakable success, the game’s player base has noticed that the prevalence of cheats in CoD Battle Royale has undermined some of their experience. Whether it’s Wallhack, Aimbot, or even God Mode, any player with a small number of games will encounter a scammer.

The natural reaction from players was to seek a robust and effective anti-cheat system. Despite months of silence, Activision has announced RICOCHET, a unique anti-cheat creation that will be launched with Vanguard.

However, they didn’t seem to be content with their glory and shut down an incredibly popular cheat provider a few days before Vanguard’s launch.

ActivisionRICOCHET is the name of CoD’s new anti-cheat system.

French cheat provider X22 Cheats has confirmed that it will not offer services related to the Call of Duty title.

On October 30, Activision confirmed that it had notified Modern Warzone of the cease and desist.

In a statement to customers shared on Reddit, X22 explained their decision to stop distributing the Call of Duty cheat.

“Today we need to announce that the Call of Duty series cheats will stop here due to legal issues,” they said. “We on the X22 team are very sad [this news] To the community, but this is not in our hands. “

A very popular cheat provider has been cease and desisted by Activision Legal. According to their discord, they will discontinue sales and shut down Activision-related cheats. From COD Warzone

The statement ended as follows: “This isn’t due to the new anti-cheat, as we know it’s happening on Twitter and elsewhere. Lawyers are more powerful than anti-scams.”

Many immediately praised Activision for its hard-line approach to cheat providers and urged them to continue their efforts despite the pending addition of RICOCHET.

After the system complexity leaked after the announcement, there were some concerns about the new anti-cheat. Warzone developers have chilled these fears and explained that the leaked system is a pre-release version of RICOCHET.

