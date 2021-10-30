Nintendo Shutter California and Toronto Offices





Image: Nintendo

Nintendo closed its California office today and expelled about 100 employees, sources told Kotaku.

The location of Redwood City was one of the three major offices of the Nintendo of America, headquartered in Redmond, Washington. According to sources, Kotaku’s closure included the resignation of sales and marketing SVP Nick Chavez. Nick Chavez announced on Friday via LinkedIn that he will join Kentkky Fried Chicken to support Yum’s growth. brand.

The SVP position was previously held by Doug Bowser, who was promoted to president of Nintendo of America after Reggie Fils-Aime resigned in 2019.

Nintendo did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Update: 10/29/21, 7:20 pm ET: Nintendo of America has confirmed that its Toronto office will also be closed. Here is the complete statement:

Nintendo of America is headquartered in Redmond, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia. We plan to move more employees and operations to these headquarters and close small satellite offices in Toronto, ON, and Redwood City over time.

Devon Pritchard, Executive Vice President of Business Affairs and Publisher Relations at Nintendo of America (NOA), will take over the interim leadership in sales, marketing and communications after Nick Chavez’s retirement. Pritchard oversees sales, marketing and communications strategies and practices across the United States and Canada.

According to Nintendo, the Redwood office had a sales and marketing department, along with a field team dedicated to working with retailers across the country. A video document from the office in 2012 showed a Redwood Hall full of stuffed animals and toys from Nintendo’s main characters.

It’s not yet clear why Nintendo closed its office, but sources told Kotaku that many of the currently exiled staff are angry with the decision.

For Nintendo, any kind of closure or restructuring is rare. The company closed its South Korean branch in 2016 and reorganized Nintendo in Europe in 2014, eventually dismissing more than 300 people. Former CEO Satoru Iwata, famous for resisting layoffs, told investors that his staff were unmoralized and cut wages during the dire times of the Wii U.

Recently, Nintendo has returned to the heyday of the Wii and DS, with Switch’s continued success. Until last month, it was the best-selling console for 33 consecutive months. The line was broken by the PS5.

Updated: 10/29/21, 6:36 pm ET: Added detailed information about Nintendo’s past restructuring.

