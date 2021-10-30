Sony’s spirit of advancing into handheld games seems to remain on Valve’s Steam Deck • Eurogamer.net





Sony probably wants us all to forget about the PS Vita and PSP, but the spirit of Sony’s foray into handheld games probably remains on Valve’s Steam Deck.

Yesterday, Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida tweeted a photo showing the PC version of the guerrilla Horizon Zero Dawn running on Valve’s next handheld game console-and it certainly looks nice.

Check out #Horizon ZeroDawn on your Steam deck, thanks to @valvesoftware: D pic.twitter.com/rO9ev0NLkR

— Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) October 29, 2021

Valve is currently working on making it possible to play as many Steam games as possible on the Steam deck prior to launch. Sony has posted some titles on Steam that were previously exclusive to the PlayStation. According to Yoshida’s tweet, Zero Dawn is on the list.

Sony has stepped up its push to the PC, but claims it won’t release a PC version specifically for the PlayStation every day. This week, Sony announced a new label for PC ports. Steam users were aware that the publisher of Sony games was changed from PlayStation Mobile to “PlayStation PC LLC” (Thanks, VGC).

Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and Death Stranding are already available on PC, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is included in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection. God of War is also underway.

Sony said in August that it expects more first-party games on PCs. According to an online report, Sackboy: Big Adventure is likely to appear on PC soon.

So, instead of the official next-generation Sony handheld, Steam Deck seems to be a good replacement. It was all about Vita to play games similar to those of PlayStation home video game consoles. Well, I’m going here.

Also, don’t forget that the Xbox games that appeared on Steam can also be played on the Steam deck. Halo: The Master Chief Collection should be playable on the go. I think it’s Halo Infinite.

