Google Maps Go: Everything you need to know





This is because Google Maps is becoming a fairly demanding app that requires more memory for a smoother experience. That’s why mountain view-based search giants have come up with a very clever approach.

The company created Google Maps Go. This is basically a lightweight version of Google Maps that is primarily targeted at low memory devices. In other words, it has a set of aggressive optimizations to reduce memory usage, but obviously this isn’t possible without removing certain features from the app.

So today, I’ll talk about who can use Google Maps Go, what features are missing, and whether this version of the app makes sense in the first place.

Google Maps Go can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store, but it comes pre-installed on devices running Android Oreo Go Edition. In other words, the Go version of Android is also targeted at low-end devices.

So if the app isn’t already preloaded on your device, you can download it from the Google Play store just like a regular app.

Please note that Google Maps Go is provided as a standalone app and is not in Google Maps mode. In theory, you should be able to run it side by side with the full version of Google Maps, but this doesn’t make much sense as low-end devices can handle anything other than light apps.

As mentioned earlier, Google Maps Go lacks the specific features that Google Maps has, and one of the most important features it lacks is support for offline maps. That is, you cannot download data and navigate offline. Therefore, you always need an internet connection to use Google Maps Go.

Also, Google Maps Go cannot share real-time location information or report data issues. Google also blocks users from measuring the distance between locations when exploring a particular area.

Google Maps Go, on the other hand, comes with turn-by-turn navigation and supports all the common modes already available in the full version of the app (driving, transportation, walking, cycling). .. Scooter and motorcycle directions are also provided, but this only applies to certain areas.

However, a very important thing to know is that Google Maps Go cannot provide navigation routes by default. This feature is built into another app called Navigation for Google Maps Go and can also be downloaded from the Google Play store.

Drivers running Google Maps Go will also be provided with traffic information just like regular apps. In addition, the search giant also includes traffic information and terrain data, including pre-loaded special layers. Switching between them works the same as the full version of Google Maps.

Overall, Google Maps Go is a clever approach to making Google Maps available to almost everyone, regardless of the device they use. The resource usage is very low, which means that almost any Android device out there should be able to do it.

This app supports Android 4.4 and above, which is definitely good news given that some phones and tablets still use very old versions of the operating system. Of course, it lacks some important features such as offline maps, but if your device has persistent internet access, Google Maps Go can be a very useful travel companion for many drivers.

