How to use action pan and long exposure with Google Pixel 6





After years of using the same camera sensor, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro finally updated their hardware to back up the magic of Google’s machine learning photography. But Google is Google and the phone is still packed with some fun new software tricks. Action pans and long exposures each mimic tricky camera techniques that most casual photographers can’t reach with just a few taps, but they’re not completely nuanced. The usage is as follows.

To access these new photo modes, open the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro Camera app and from the bottom strip (on the left side of the portrait)[モーション]Choose.

Action pan

Action Pan attempts to focus on a moving subject and uses the object’s movements to simulate the blur that you get when you track an object as it moves through the environment. It’s hard to look at with most cameras, but here it’s just a few taps.

To achieve this, use the camera app[モーション]Select and toggle on the shutter button[アクションパン]Just select and take a picture of the moving object. That’s it — I took an action pan shot.

But that is not absolutely certain. For example, it works well for cars on the streets of the city, but I had a problem cutting the dog out of the background in this shot.

And here I have two dogs in the frame and they are moving in different directions so I tried to blur around both but it didn’t work very well. (But it’s hard to blame.)

For best results, try to use the action pan on a single subject. Ideally, use something that doesn’t blend into the background (not a spotted brown dog that runs past understory vegetation).

Long exposure

Long exposure is like the opposite of action pan. In this mode, the Pixel blurs moving objects, leaving everything else in the frame sharp. The name comes from the way traditional cameras do this. The camera sensor should be exposed for a relatively long time. Capture long exposures.

Access to this mode is the same as for Action Pan.Open the camera[モーション]Tap. From there, flick the toggle to a long exposure.

These shots look best when stationary and take pictures that include both moving and stationary subjects. Google’s examples include waterfalls and ferris wheels, but anything that moves within the frame is blurry. This river shot was taken in long exposure mode.

But when I say something, I mean something. Blur applies to everything that was moving when the shot was taken, including people. The blurry people in the picture below are the people who were parading around when I took the picture.

These shots take about as long to capture as night view photos are taken in the dark. Ideally, you should stand as still as possible and, if convenient, stabilize the phone against stationary objects (bench, tree, etc.). This is a bit more complicated than taking a picture of an action pan, but given these results, you may need a tripod and an attachable lens filter to capture with a dedicated camera, so the Pixel It’s much easier than any other method.

As with portrait mode photos, a plain version of the photo taken in any of these modes is also saved on your phone, so you may still have usable shots, even if you’re careful at run time. There is sex. To see the version without motion effects, find the photo in Google Photos (you’ll see a small motion icon in the corner of the gallery view), expand it, and tap the second thumbnail at the bottom of the screen. ..

These modes are just some of the reasons why you love Google’s new phones. Are you curious about how it works outside of these specific uses? Be sure to check out the full review of both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

