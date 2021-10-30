Gupshup launches new AI lab in Silicon Valley and appoints Gaurav Kachhawa as chief product officer





Gupshup, the leading conversational messaging platform, has announced that Gaurav Kachhawa will be Chief Product Officer or CPO.

Gaurav is expected to lead the company’s product strategy and product management, growth, design, analytics and global innovation labs.

The announcement follows Gupshup’s recent acquisition of the RCS platform Dotgo and a $ 340 million funding.

Gupshup’s new CPO

Based in San Francisco, Gaurav brings over 20 years of product experience. He led iconic products used by millions of people in large companies such as Twitter, Adobe, Zynga, and Electronic Arts.

Most recently, he was Senior Director of Product Management for Adobe’s Creative Cloud Group, responsible for driving the experience and engagement of Adobe’s diverse cloud products used by tens of millions of creatives around the world.

Gupshup also wants to set up a conversational AI innovation lab in Silicon Valley to leverage its global talent pool and build partnerships with key industry players.

The lab will bring together talented people with a focus on natural language processing and AI to promote the next generation of conversational experiences while promoting collaboration with industry players to drive Gupshup’s shared conversational AI vision. To do.

Gaurav has returned to Gupshup and shared with Business World that he is excited to help drive the next phase of growth and impact. He added that he was inspired by Beerud and a culture of innovation, a long-term strategic focus, and the grit he had nurtured in the company for many years.

Gaurav sees Gupshup as a huge opportunity as today’s mobile and conversation-focused users are trying to interact, engage, and trade with their businesses in an intuitive way through their preferred communication channels. Said.

Gaurav expressed excitement for its role in driving conversational AI innovation at Gupshup and enabling businesses to engage with their customers through new and enjoyable conversational experiences.

Acquisition of Dotgo

Gupshup has acquired Dotgo, a New Jersey-based rich communication system or RCS business messaging player. This was done for geographical and business expansion purposes.

Dotgo is a strong partner of companies such as Synchronoss, Mavenir, Google, Vodafone and Orange. It manages RBM in several markets and operates the largest RBM hub with global connectivity to RCS users around the world.

Dotgo is in a position to help brands integrate RCS channels into customer communication using simple APIs for sales, support, services and other business processes. The transaction amount is not disclosed.

Google Jibe said RCS will upgrade social media with rich media, branding, interactivity and analytics. RCS allows businesses to deliver an interactive mobile experience directly to their default messaging app.

Dotgo, along with Google Jibe, was chosen to operate RCS business messaging on a number of mobile operators. The company grew in 2021 as RCS gained momentum in Europe, India, North America, Brazil and Nigeria.

Dotgo significantly enhances Gupshup’s conversational messaging platform, which enables businesses and developers to build a rich customer experience.

Gupshup also plans to leverage Dotgo’s strong experience and presence in Africa and plans to expand in Africa.

