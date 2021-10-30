Investing in innovation can supercharge your portfolio





Over the last few years, disruptive ideas, innovations and financial strength have revolutionized the way we invest. Accelerating these forces is the COVID-19 pandemic, whose immeasurable impact on the economy, technology, government and society. An important focus in today’s investment industry is emerging as a powerful way to not only keep up with change, but to profit from it. An investment in innovation or a “thematic” investment.

Broadly speaking, thematic investment is an approach that leverages future trends while avoiding trends. Thematic investment takes a top-down approach, giving investors the opportunity to see global trends and innovations and generate alpha (excess returns). That positive approach contrasts with investment strategies that rely heavily on market capitalization to determine portfolio weights found in popular index funds and ETFs. Basically, the purpose of thematic investments is to evolve from traditional index investments, which not only generate excellent returns, but can also miss opportunities in emerging technologies and companies. Focusing on top technology platforms and themes will generate over $ 50 trillion in business value and wealth creation over the next 10 to 15 years, and investors today will benefit in the future, according to a study by Ark Investment Management LLC. You will have the opportunity to make significant use of and invest. With innovation and global themes.

Clean and Green: Structural changes in global energy production and use are accelerating. Clean and sustainable energy remains here, and companies involved in renewable energy production, storage and smart grid implementation can benefit. By adding a tailwind to this growing area, many developed countries and governments have invested billions of dollars to support their success and continue to switch from carbon fossil fuels. As an example, consider electric vehicles, battery technology, solar, wind, and lithium mining.

Health Technology, Genomics, and the Future of Healthcare: Science and technology enable profound and transformative change in healthcare. The current buzzwords are “genomics,” “longevity,” and “telemedicine,” but I think we should focus more broadly on the “long-term care economy.” People live longer and have higher expectations for quality of life. Instead of thinking narrowly about traditional healthcare, look for high-growth candidates from the broader “well-being” sector. Consider telemedicine, gene sequencing, and immunotherapy.

Work from home, e-commerce, cloud computing: The blockade needed to contain the COVID-19 virus has moved our work home. It is not clear if the tendency to work from home will continue. The physical world gives some rationale to the digital world or the “metaverse.” The areas of opportunity range from cloud computing, virtual networking, e-commerce, social media, video games and cyber security. From Zoom to Minecraft to TikTok, the way people spend their time (and money) has changed and will continue to evolve. This offers great investment opportunities.

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data: Artificial intelligence is affecting us every day, from simple internet searches to mobile routes to streaming TV. Companies that focus on getting and interpreting as much data as possible have proven to be better at enhancing their offerings and improving their targeting. Significant growth is expected for companies focused on data mining, analytics and storage efficiency. Think of self-driving cars, smart homes, and the Internet of Things.

Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Financial Technology: The emerging financial technology sector has transformed stable businesses such as lending, insurance and banking into exciting and innovative investment destinations. Mobile payments, digital wallets and peer-to-peer lending should revolutionize the financial sector. This affects all sectors of the world economy. With blockchain technology, the rise of cryptocurrencies has overturned the view of currencies and valuable stores. The idea of ​​a “decentralized” financial system has great potential as well as risk. We believe that cryptocurrencies need to stay here and be part of a fully diversified portfolio. Become a Trend Follower: Add Innovations and Themes to Your Portfolio: Investing in exciting trends and innovations is much easier for the average investor. Many companies and sort leaders are happy to share their latest ideas. Whether it’s Ark Investments’ Cathie Wood that shares daily deals or Global X creates a new ETF whenever it feels the catalyst it deserves, there’s no shortage of good investment trends to follow. Investment advice is more easily available and transparent than ever before.

Adding thematic and innovation investment ideas to your portfolio should always be within good financial planning, good risk tolerance assessments, and tax rates. Work with your financial planners and wealth managers to build an advanced portfolio that makes sense to you. When done properly, a well-diversified portfolio that includes future thought leadership for innovation will help you reach your long-term investment goals. Happy return!

Investing involves risks such as market fluctuations and potential loss of principal. Certain investments may not be suitable for a particular situation. Carefully consider the associated risks and possible consequences before making an investment decision.

