Google Pixel 6’s new Gboard feature allows you to throw away Grammarly





Google has introduced a new feature in Gboard that detects syntax errors in real time to the Google Pixel 6 series, extending the existing capabilities of apps designed to facilitate typing on mobile devices.

This new feature is intended to check for syntax errors as you type, but it doesn’t start until you type more than one word. Google has also trained features to work even with incomplete sentences. A syntax error is highlighted and a replacement suggestion appears at the top of the keyboard.

Source: Google

Google also addressed the memory limitation by performing a syntax fix with just 20MB of storage and creating an AI model that could handle 60 input characters in 22ms. All of these processes run locally on the device rather than in the cloud, giving privacy-conscious users peace of mind.

VPN Deal: $ 16 Lifetime License, $ 1 or More Monthly Plan

This feature is currently only available in English. According to Google, grammar modifications will be available in other languages ​​in the future. Also, it’s currently exclusive to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and nothing has been announced about when or when it will be available on many of the best Android smartphones.

Jane Manchun Wong, known for discovering many unreleased features in the past, discovered this particular feature earlier this year. However, at the time, there was no sign that grammar correction would be limited to Google’s next-generation flagship device.

Gboard is already capable of fast typing, thanks to contextual word suggestions and auto-correction capabilities. New features may give you another reason to buy a phone.

Commissions may be incurred when purchasing using the link.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/gboard-grammar-correction-google-pixel-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

