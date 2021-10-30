Are Companies Missing Important Talents? – TechCrunch





Tracie Gildea Contributor

Tracie Gildea is STANLEY Security’s Chief Marketing Officer and advocates for diversity and inclusiveness in the workplace.

My son was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in the first grade. As mothers, we needed an ecosystem of support from schools, counselors and families to ensure that we understood his needs and supported his learning and personal development.

Throughout our own journey, we have first-handed the challenges faced by people with neurological changes such as autism on a daily basis, but perhaps one of the biggest hurdles is this incredible talent. To overcome the underestimation of society for a certain population.

In my experience, people with neurodiversity always underestimate their knowledge and skills, but when their son shows value to the tech industry, business leaders overlook it until they prioritize cognitive diversity. increase.

Why is Neurodiversity so important in the technology industry?

One of the key factors that makes each of us different is the neurological composition. This difference can lead people to interpret, understand, and react differently in certain situations of personal or work life. Also, people often develop different skills and talents, such as increasing the level of analysis and creative processing.

The technology industry spans roles and capabilities, from data scientists to developers to analysts. Not to mention the work that has not yet been created as the world undergoes a major digital transformation as it approaches the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Employees are often the company’s greatest asset, and the industry needs to work harder to educate them on how to harness their talents in different ways to fulfill these roles.

Throughout history, we have relied on our ability as a different-thinking society to survive and prosper. Differences in thinking can give neurodiversity people an alternative perspective that may not have been explored before. It is important for companies to continue to prioritize employee cognitive diversity, as every individual can bring their own knowledge, experience and skills to the table and help drive it. Advances in technological innovation.

How can the technology sector recognize and adopt neurodiversity talents?

One of the first barriers for neurodiversity people to enter is the interview process. Traditional interviews take into account things that can put a neurodiversity at a disadvantage, such as body language and recognition of social cues.

Neurodiversity can affect someone’s way of communicating. For example, nonverbal social cues cannot be read, eye contact is restricted, and language becomes soft. This behavior can lead to the exclusion of people with neurodiversity from candidacy based on cultural suitability. In reality, this is a much greater misconception and could exclude neurally diverse talents from the position they may be superior to.

The chemistry and character-based stages of the recruitment process tend to take place first, before delving into the more technical elements of the role in which neurodiversity can develop advanced skills. Fairness and inclusion if they do not give equal opportunities to people with neurodiversity?

One way companies can address this challenge is to partner with community organizations to obtain expert guidance, education, and best practices on recruiting and developing talent.

For example, Stanley Black & Decker as a whole worked with the National Organization on Disability and Autism Speaks to establish a recruitment program to help recruit and retain talent for all abilities. As the world’s leading company, we have a responsibility to ensure that the future is developed by everyone for everyone. This means taking steps to ensure that employees include people of all abilities, including people with diverse and neurodiversity.

By taking steps to help us all understand how inclusive employment practices can be implemented, the tech industry will benefit significantly from a pool of talent that may not have been leveraged otherwise. I can. This could provide at least some of the solutions to the technology talent shortage that continues to impact the industry.

Work mobility and career advancement within the neurodiversity community can also be investigated and developed to ensure that career advancement is not limited to low-skilled positions.

It is important to keep in mind the limitations of soft skills and related characteristics that are routinely required in managerial and leadership roles, such as self-awareness and interpersonal communication.

Looking at the neurodiversity team case studies, there is a clear increase in productivity, especially in the analytical role. That’s why Id encourages leaders to identify opportunities where all talents excel in their discipline.

Will the technology sector help optimize the future of the workplace for people with neurodiversity?

Over the last 18 months, there have been dramatic changes in leadership requirements. Employee autonomy is higher than ever, and the same is true for neurodiversity people.

They can now request workplace accommodation that may not have been previously considered essential. For example, more flexible work styles and the availability of options to support alternative requirements for success on working days. This may include limited social interactions, the diversity of their direct working environment and space for noise or distractions, and the availability of headphones to limit auditory overstimulation. there is.

Not only that, the virtual world in which they lived offers additional opportunities for people with neurodiversity, as it requires less of the typical face-to-face social skills previously expected in the workplace. This means that more than ever, there are many flexible processes and policies that organizations can implement to meet their current employees.

A great way to provide additional support to your employees is to encourage their involvement in the Employee Resource Group (ERG). In 2018, I co-founded the Abilities Network. This is a global ERG that works to support employees with disabilities, family caregivers for employees with disabilities, and a larger global community. It provides them with a fascinating environment in which they can pursue progress, exercise and prosper their full self.

It was my personal experience that inspired me to establish this ecosystem of support. I knew how important it was in helping the family defend their son. I did this through charity partnerships such as Autism Speaks. First launched in 2018, we wanted to provide guidance to our employees and leverage national disability organizations to enhance education and progress in this area.

By developing these communities, you can open conversations about neurodiversity and create a more comprehensive environment where all employees have the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed.

It can also help employees adapt to their business. For example, during a pandemic, the number of employees suffering from anxiety increased significantly. That’s why the Abilities Network has partnered with the Understanding Anxiety to provide support and tools to employees in need of anxiety.

It’s important to bring comprehensive best practices to every element of your business, from recruitment to marketing to everything in between.

From a marketing perspective, this means, for example, creating a website experience that is accessible across a company’s digital platform, allowing people of all abilities to access and experience company information. With the support of Abilities Network ERG, we have succeeded in deploying a number of digital experiences that are more accessible by design.

Tracking employee experience progress through employment statistics and employee goals with the Disability Employment Tracker increases recruitment by 54%, people, policies and practices by 20%, and overall cultural accessibility. Has increased by 105. %.

My son has helped me a lot throughout this process and serves as a healthy committee to help me move towards a more inclusive future, and Im is forever in his partnership. Thank you. He was the inspiration behind my passion for ensuring that inclusiveness is at the heart of everything I do.

Neurodiversity brings business opportunities

Technology will change the world and shape the future of all industries. As leaders in this field, we have a responsibility to ensure that this future is inclusive and represents all of us. Diversity, impartiality and inclusiveness initiatives need to ensure that they support not only new talents, but also neurodiversity people who are already in the pool of talents.

My son is now 19 years old and is studying biotechnology and molecular biology at the University of Technology. When he was first diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorders, we had low expectations for the development of his personal and professional abilities and aggregated the value that his unique skills could bring to the table. Was underestimated.

This has driven my passion and efforts to ensure that Stanley Black & Decker and other companies offer comprehensive opportunities for all.

Neurodiversity offers great potential for leaders to bring in unique talents with different skill sets and ultimately drive advances in the technology industry and beyond. And unless you’re using this pool of talent, businesses are missing out.

