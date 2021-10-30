Innovation Platform Plug and Play Tech Center to Establish First Indian Center in Hyderabad





India’s main goal of Plug and Play is to build the best and largest hub for start-ups, businesses and investors. (Representative image)

The Innovation Platform Plug and Play Tech Center will establish the first Indian Center in Hyderabad. “The Plug and Play Tech Center, the world’s largest and major innovation platform, will open a center in Hyderabad. The announcement will be made after their leadership team meets with (Industry) Minister KTR (KT Lamarao) in Paris. “It was,” said a press release from Lao’s office on Saturday.

The Plug and Play leadership team met with a delegation of Telangana, led by La Malao, in the French Senate in Paris, France, to discuss opening a place in Hyderabad.

The conference was announced to have been held beside the Ambition India event hosted by the French government and Business France.

“Plug and Play executives officially set up a Plug and Play Center in Hyderabad in the first week of December in the presence of Lamarao and the founder and CEO of Plug and Play Sayed Amidi. At Hyderabad, Plug and Play is focused on building an ecosystem of mobility, IoT, energy and infrastructure. The next step is to expand to fintech and life sciences / healthcare. That’s what it said.

Seattle-based venture foundry Triangulum Labs will partner with Hyderabad’s Plug and Play Tech Center to perform IoT and smart city incubations.

It also includes partnering with leading Indian and international companies to accelerate startup collaboration (scouting, POC, implementation).

This greatly boosts the innovation ecosystem in Telangana, which is famous for its T-hub, India’s largest startup incubator. Recently, we have been able to attract some major investments in the mobility sector … “says Rama Rao.

“Innovation is a key driver of growth in this sector and we are pleased that Plug and Play has chosen Hyderabad to enter India,” he said.

