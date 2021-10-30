Five life-saving spreadsheet apps for power users of Excel and Google Sheets





People who use spreadsheet apps on a regular basis know their strengths and their limitations. These free web tools can make life easier for users of Excel, Google Sheets, or any spreadsheet program.

Microsoft Excel continues to be the king of spreadsheet apps, and Google Sheets is clearly the winner for free users. But whether you use one of these or one of the better Excel alternatives to your spreadsheet, these apps can be run with a little help. Whether you’re sharing files safely and securely online, or opening a CSV that contains millions of rows of data, some free web apps will make your spreadsheets better than ever. ..

1. Quick XLS (Web): A simple, login-free way to share spreadsheets online

You can email Excel, share it in the cloud, or share editable files in Google Sheets. But all of this requires others to have one of those accounts. In addition, there are security risks to publishing and sharing Google Sheets spreadsheets. We recommend that you regularly check who has access to your Google Drive files.

Quick XLS provides a simple, secure, login-free way to share your spreadsheets online as simple links. Go to the site, add the title of the file, and copy and paste the contents of the spreadsheet. next,[送信]Click to get a unique row and column link. You can embed this link on any website or share it as a link with other users. You are free to copy or edit as needed.

Unfortunately, QuickXLS does not support multiple sheets for the same file. It’s a mistake, but it’s a worthwhile sacrifice given the security and convenience you get in return. This is a great alternative for sharing publicly available and editable Google Sheets.

2. Spreadsheet Timeline (Web): Quickly generate a custom timeline to paste into a sheet

Spreadsheets are often used to create timelines to track long-term projects and goals. However, creating these timelines on a sheet is a tedious process, including many copy-pastes and date additions. Spreadsheet timelines are much easier by generating a custom timeline that you can download as a copy / paste into your XLS or spreadsheet app. Of your choice.

This app allows you to add the start date of the timeline and select the date format (mm / dd / yyyy or yyyy / mm / dd). The timeline is displayed grouped as days and weeks, or weeks and quarters. For developers using sprints, Spreadsheet Timeline automatically adds 10 sprints, which you can switch off.

Finally, you get a simple sheet that contains the start, date, day, important date, holiday / vacation, and start and end rows of the week. A separate column for filling out the sheet each day when you get it.

3. Quick Spreadsheet (Chrome): Temporary spreadsheet for Chrome extensions

Spreadsheets can be useful for complex mathematical calculations, creating and reordering ordered lists, creating graphs, sorting data, and much more. You do these things often, but if you’re having trouble opening a new spreadsheet file, a quick spreadsheet is the answer.

This app is in the Chrome extension bar. Click to display a drop-down pane containing a temporary spreadsheet. It’s amazingly fast and full-featured. A nearly standard spreadsheet app with a regular formula bar, all the features you’re used to in spreadsheets, and text and cell formatting options. You can also create multiple sheets in it.

Of course, this information is all temporary, as you can’t save this information to a file. But it’s as easy as copying and pasting. The focus of quick spreadsheets is on speed, which is done perfectly.

Download: Quick Spreadsheet for Chrome (Free)

4. Sheet List (Web): Download free spreadsheet templates and ready-made spreadsheets

Sheetlist is a collection of free spreadsheet templates for downloading ready-made Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets files. Sheets include Invoices, COVID-19, Random & Fans, Content Marketing, Weddings, Social Media, Productivity, Growth, Project Management, Investment and Stock, Taxes, Budget and Finance, SEO, Email Marketing, App Store, etc. It is classified into categories. optimisation.

Each category has multiple sheets. For example, there are different types of budget spreadsheets in the finance category. You’ll see a screenshot of what it looks like and a brief description of what it achieves. You can also send your own sheet to the sheet list.

Most of the hosted files are Google Sheets and cannot be downloaded or edited. However, once you open the file,[コピーを作成]Click to add the file to your Google Sheets. You can then download, edit, or copy and paste the cell.

5. CSV Explorer (Web): Open a spreadsheet with millions of rows

Spreadsheets are especially great for storing large amounts of data in CSV format. For example, you can create a profile of hundreds of thousands of users or a dataset with millions of rows. But have you ever tried opening one such file in Excel or Google Sheets? The app may freeze and the computer may give up under the load of processing such large files.

CSV Explorer is a dedicated tool for working with spreadsheets containing large datasets. The free version of the web app supports up to 5 million lines, and the premium package has up to 20 million lines.

The opened file can be used to search, filter, and analyze data just like any other powerful spreadsheet app. The dataset will be stored for up to 2 weeks, but a warning will be displayed. It cannot be saved or exported. To do this, you need a paid Pro account.

Level up your Excel game

When you create better spreadsheets using different types of apps, you can of course conclude that Excel is the best of all of them. It’s primarily about extending Excel with other apps and not the other way around.

And there’s always something to learn in Microsoft Excel itself. For example, learning the basic LOOKUP function will completely revolutionize the way spreadsheets are used in Excel. The university offers free courses on improving your Excel games, from basic business skills to data analysis. Improve your spreadsheet usage with everything the internet offers for free.

