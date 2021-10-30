Top 5 Incubation Programs by Technology Giants for Indian Startups





The incubator or accelerator program for startups is the same as the university for students. These programs are aimed at early-stage startups to better understand the ecosystem, gain knowledge, access mentorship and expertise, and interact with investors for potential financing. Useful for.

Today’s startups are considered the backbone of the Indian economy. In 2021 itself, there will be 32 Indian startups (startups over $ 1 billion) entering the Indian Unicorn Club, for a total of 72. Today, the Department of Industry and Domestic Trade Promotes up to 50,000 startups. Registered in India. Growing and supporting a growing number of these startups will help them grow and benefit everyone. Along this line, tech giants around the world have taken the initiative to further boost the thriving Indian startup ecosystem. In fact, Google recently announced a partnership with MeitY Startup Hub to launch the Appscale Academy, a growth and development program. The program is intended for mid-stage startup training from Tier II and III cities across the country.

Today, we list five incubation programs that tech giants lead to drive Indian startups.

Microsoft AI Innovate

Microsoft has launched a 10-week initiative, Microsoft AI Innovate, to support AI-powered startups in India. The program is aimed at both B2B and B2C startups that leverage AI technology to help them grow operations, drive innovation, and build industry expertise. These start-ups come from a variety of industries, including education, financial services, healthcare, agriculture, space, manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics.

The program is supported by TiE Mumbai and focuses on turning meaningful innovations into actionable results and making AI accessible to everyone.

Google Startup Accelerator

Google hosts the Startups Accelerator India program annually to focus on supporting startups that are innovating to solve meaningful challenges. This year, tech giants have organized a sixth batch to support solutions that drive scalable impact, taking an AI / ML approach in the areas of healthcare, agricultural technology, media and entertainment, enterprise, finance, and education. Built using.

The 3-month incubation program targets potential seeds for Series A Indian start-ups building India’s first products for the world. Finalists will receive mentorship and support for cloud, UX, Android, AI, ML, product strategy and growth, as well as access to workshops on product design, founder leadership development and customer acquisition.

Facebook India Innovation Accelerator

Hyderabad-based T-Hub has partnered with social media giant Facebook to launch the India Innovation Hub Accelerator program. Focused on “AI for Social Good,” this program aims to help startups focus on building services and products that solve complex social problems with the help of AI. These issues can range from the areas of gender equality, economic opportunities and climate change to innovation infrastructure, decent work, justice and peace.

Selected startups have access to technical support, mentorship, and training on using Facebook products and tools. In addition, startups will have access to the Facebook program FbStart and resources and T-Hub ecosystem partners.

See also Apple App Accelerator

Apple Inc’s App Accelerator gives startups the opportunity to learn about the company’s latest advances from Bengaluru experts. In addition, incubation program candidates will be able to leverage the capabilities of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, macOS and watchOS to create innovative solutions.

Opportunities include learning how to innovate in hardware, software, and services, integrate with the Apple ecosystem, and make apps and games more intuitive, easy to use, engaging, and entertaining. Plus, you’ll get insights into typography, animation, and navigation.

Amazon Propel

E-commerce technology giant Amazon has partnered with Startup India to launch an accelerator program, the Amazon Global Selling Propel Accelerator Program, to help Indian consumer brands sell their products in the global market. We are focusing on it. The 6-week program enables Indian companies to accelerate their growth with the right type of platform, mentorship and resources. In addition, the program guarantees one-on-one mentorship to discuss business models, pricing strategies, and marketing campaigns with Amazon leaders, veteran startups, founders, and VC partners.

Amazon has partnered with Sequoia Capital India and Fireside Ventures in this year’s flagship program to help start-ups in the final selection raise money. The top three startups in the program will have the opportunity to win a $ 50,000 non-inquiry grant from Amazon.

