Baby Costumes for “Squid Game” is a top trending Halloween search according to Google





Red light or green light?

Costumes based on Netflix’s blockbuster “Squid Game” became popular this Halloween. Searching for baby costumes based on super-violent Korean dramas is currently number one on Google’s top trend rankings.

According to internet giants, Google’s search for “Halloween costumes for squid games” surged 450% in the United States last week. “Squid Game” is not only the top trend in Halloween costume search overall, but also the number one baby costume according to Google.

After “Squid Game”, this week’s popular baby costume searches were Little Red Riding Hood, Spider, Peter Pan, and Adams Family. Overall, “Squid Game” is the top costume search in the United States, with gorillas, Britney Spears, genocide, and poison (the last two related to Sony’s recently released antihero movie “Poison: Massacre”). It followed.

Top search results for baby costumes for “Squid Game” include long-sleeved baby bodysuits (pictured above), which sell for $ 25.95 in sizes from newborn to 18 months. However, at this time, it is not in time for October 31st.

As it happens, “squid game” mania provides a spillover tailwind for everything related to squid. Hyde & Eak Baby Pullover Red Squid Halloween Costume! The boutique ($ 25 on target) will pop up in a search for a “squid game” costume, even if it’s not associated with a Netflix show.

On the other hand, for some New York school children, the costumes for “Squid Game” are redundant. Three elementary schools in central New York have banned students from wearing costumes because of the brutal violence depicted in the show.

“It’s inappropriate for students to wear this show’s Halloween costume at school because of the potential violent message that matches the costume,” said Dr. Craig Tyce, director of the Fayetteville-Manrius School District, USA. Said in a statement to Today. According to Tice, district staff observed students imitating the show’s games during the break and signaled a danger to the manager.

According to Netflix, “Squid Game” is the largest original TV show in history. According to the company, in the first four weeks of its release, 142 million member households sampled the show and set a new record. WARNING: This tally counts people who have watched “Squid Game” for more than 2 minutes.

So far, Netflix hasn’t officially announced a season 2 order for “Squid Game,” but that seems certain. In a recent interview with the British Guardian, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed negotiations for the second season. “Of course there is a story.” It’s so successful that it’s inevitable, “he added Dolly,” I have to do Season 2 to be as rich as the winner of the’Squid Game’. You may have to. “

Netflix estimates that it will pay $ 21.4 million for “Squid Game” and will provide $ 891 million in what the series calls “Impact Value.” This is due to confidential internal data leaked to Bloomberg. Netflix has fired an employee who said he had access to the information and shared it outside the company. Employees have filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board for retaliating against Netflix for protesting Dave Chappelle’s “closer,” denying sharing of data with Bloomberg.

Set in modern South Korea, the squid game invites 456 contestants in dire financial difficulties to a deadly competition in a series of children’s games. The winner of the game, organized by some sort of secret cabal, is promised a reduction of 45.6 billion won in the prize pool (about $ 38.8 million at current exchange rates).

