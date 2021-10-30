Does Google Lighthouse Score Affect SEO?





Google Lighthouse is the most recommended tool for measuring Core Web Vitals and other performance metrics.

So that should affect SEO, right?

error.

Lighthouse’s capabilities are greatly overestimated when it comes to answering questions from SEOs.

Google’s John Mueller answered one such question on Reddit’s r / SEO forum this week.

You will be asked about Lighthouse’s low performance scores and whether they adversely affect your organic search rankings.

Users have stated that they were able to raise their score from 6 to 21, but given that the highest score is 100, there is still a way.

Fortunately for them, the lighthouse score does not directly affect SEO.

In addition, a score of 21 may not be as bad as this person thinks.

Mueller explains why.

Google John Mueller on Lighthouse Scores and SEO

Mueller begins his response by pointing out that moving from a score of 6 to a score of 21 is a significant improvement.

When visitors visit your site, you’ll have a better experience. This means that you can remove SEO from the equation.

The lighthouse score is a measure of your site’s usability, but Google doesn’t use it for search.

Why?

Lighthouse scores are based on lab data, and Google is interested in the performance of the site experienced by real visitors.

“Migrating from 6 to 21 will probably be noticed by users, so it works regardless of SEO.

Google does not use the X / 100 lighthouse score for search, but uses core web vitals (lcp, cls, fid) individually. You can also get it from the lighthouse, but there are many other tools out there.

Google uses the value that is displayed to the user. This initially requires a certain amount of traffic. If this is a small site (I don’t know), it may not be a factor (the search console will show you if there is data) as there may not be enough traffic anyway. “

Google doesn’t use lighthouse scores calculated from lab data, so it relies on field data collected from real visitors.

If your site has low traffic, Google does not have enough field data to calculate your core web vital score.

In such situations, the lighthouse score is even less reliable.

Muller reminds the original contributor that the ranking improvements provided by the Core Web Vitals / Page Experience update do not replace relevance.

Sites with bad scores can be ranked even if their content is related to the user’s query.

“The core web vital / page experience doesn’t replace relevance, but it’s more than just a tiebreaker. In the case of competing queries, you may see some impact. Someone can see yours. If you’re looking for a company name, it’s not that important. Check the ranked queries and guest based on them. “

Finally, Mueller offers some practical advice on how to improve usability.

“Small things can make a big difference, such as caching images or delivering images (+ videos, ads, etc.) in a predefined size. Don’t give up just because someone says it’s difficult. Please :). Sometimes it’s difficult, sometimes it’s difficult to find something easy. “

Source: Reddit

Featured image: m.mphoto / Shutterstock

