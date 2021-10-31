How to share or export bookmarks from Google Chrome





The ability to bookmark links has been a major browser feature since the early days of Netscape Navigator, and it is now common to store interesting websites and services that you encounter on the Internet. Whether you’re investigating a school project or planning your next vacation, saving URLs as bookmarks can help you organize your search. Bookmarks are also useful because they give you quick access to the sites you visit most often. Google Chrome makes it easy to access bookmarks between devices, but there is no clear way to share multiple bookmarks with others.

Of course, sharing a single bookmark is as easy as copying a URL and sending it to someone, but you can send all the AirBnB you find on your trip to your partner or friend at once, or a series of new colleagues. Online tutorial to. You may also need a sync folder that other users can add. This is where Chrome fails and you need to consider workarounds to get the job done. Fortunately, we will cover you.

Export to HTML and share bookmarks

This is the easiest way to do that, but it’s not always the most intuitive. You cannot select bookmarks to export. You need to share the entire list. The entire list may contain personal links that you don’t want others to see.

If that doesn’t matter, you can export the bookmarks like this …

Open Bookmark Manager from Chrome’s 3-dot menu in the upper right corner. This can also be done using the keyboard shortcuts ctrl + shift + o (Windows and Linux) or cmd + option + b (Mac).In the bookmark manager 3-dot menu[ブックマークのエクスポート]Select an option. Chrome creates an HTML file of all your bookmarks that you can save and share on your computer.

You can also use an HTML editor to remove links that you don’t want to send, but that’s not comfortable for most casual users. Therefore, make sure that the bookmarks you export do not contain any links you do not want to share before submitting.

Once the recipient receives the file, you need to import the bookmark into your browser. To do this in Chrome, follow the same steps as above, but instead of exporting from the menu[ブックマークのインポート]Choose. Next, you need to select the HTML file you submitted. This will add all the shared bookmarks to your browser.

Manually copy and paste from Bookmark Manager

A more primitive way is to manually select the bookmarks you need to share, then copy and paste them into your chat or email.

Do this …

Open Bookmark Manager from Chrome’s 3-dot menu in the upper right corner. This can also be done using the keyboard shortcuts ctrl + shift + o (Windows and Linux) or cmd + option + b (Mac). Use Shift + Click or ctrl / cmd + click to highlight the bookmarks you want to share and copy them. Paste them into an email or chat with the desired recipient and press send.

This can be a bit annoying if the output is the least user-friendly, as the list of bookmarks is long, or you have to do it often and there is no easy way for the recipient to import all the bookmarks. However, this is the easiest way to share your selected bookmarks.

Third party extensions

The above two methods may seem too rudimentary compared to using a third-party Chrome extension that allows you to share bookmarks more intuitively. There are several different extensions that promise this kind of functionality, but the one that proved to be the most reliable is the TeamSync bookmark. Create a folder in the bookmark bar and sync it with a group of confirmed email contacts. If you want to keep a group of shared bookmarks with others, this will help you accomplish that mission. Even this extension has some mixed reviews, but tests have shown it to work perfectly. Mileage may vary. Click here for how to use …

Download TeamSync bookmarks from the Chrome Web Store. Create an account (Google login is available as an easy option). Extensions work by creating folders that are synced via email. Create a folder and enter the email address of the person you want to share your bookmarks with. Save all the bookmarks you want to share in the folder you created. Other users will also need to install the extension in their browser and log in using the email address they invited (there should be an invitation in their inbox). After that, the same folder will appear in the bookmarks bar, and all bookmarks saved in that folder will be automatically synced as if you added them.

Another thing to note is that TeamSync bookmarks have two plans. The free plan allows up to 4 people to share bookmarks, and the premium plan ($ 60 / year or $ 8 / month) allows you to share and sync bookmarks with multiple groups or more than 20 members.

Google Collection — What’s the better way?

Chrome may not have the most intuitive solution for co-editing bookmarks, but Google actually has a better way to do things in the main mobile app. If you find something you want to save while searching in the Google app, you can add it to your collection for later access. You can also group these links into folders and add users as co-editors. To be honest, this is what the Chrome browser is looking for. Instead, Google embedded it in the Google app. But at least it exists and is actually a great way to share links with others. Click here for how to use …

Google app for Android or iOS[コレクション]Go to the tab. The last tab in the bottom navigation.Here in the upper right corner[+新規]You can use the buttons to create a new collection (folder). When you name your collection, you’ll see your profile picture below the title, and next to it you’ll have the option to add others. Be sure to turn on link sharing when prompted. Just like sharing Google Docs, you can choose to make it view-only or allow users to make changes. Then select the people with whom you want to share the collection. However, if you want to add a link to the collection first, you don’t have to do this right away. To save a webpage to your collection, open the link from the Google app and you’ll see a bookmark icon in the top bar where you can save the webpage. By default, it is saved in the last used collection, but you can change the collection saved at the bottom after bookmarking. This link will be synced with that collection for later viewing by you or your collaborators.

These are the most convenient ways you can use to share your bookmarks with friends and family from Google Chrome (or the Google app). If you have any other useful tips, please let us know in the comments below.

About the author

