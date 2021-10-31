The jacket falls on the yellow jacket of Hokies Football Georgia Institute of Technology





THEFLATS Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims and running back Jameel Gibbs emphasized a strong personal performance at a career milestone, but lost to Virginia Tech 26-17 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday in a yellow jacket. Wasn’t enough.

The Sims threw two scores and exceeded 3,000 yards in his career. Meanwhile, The Sims ran 113 yards, earning a total of 161 yards from Scrimmage and surpassing 2,000 yards for his career in defeat. The Sims needed only 16 career games to become the 12th passerby in 3,000 career yards in Georgia Institute of Technology history, while Gibbs took only 15 games to accumulate 2,000 universal yards. I needed it. Both are still new student qualifications.

After Virginia Tech led 14-7 in the first quarter, Yellow Jacket kept the Hawkeys away from the end zone for the last three periods. However, VT made three field goal drives over 64 yards and used a turnover deep in the GT area to kick another field goal to dodge the jacket.

Georgia Institute of Technology (3-5, 2-4 ACC) did not lead, but in just 5 seconds in the third quarter a 12-yard touchdown pass from Sims to Adonica Sanders with a half-time of 20-7. Reduced the deficit to 23-17. In his next possession, the jacket threatened to take advantage of his first advantage, but was unable to reach 4th and 2nd from the VT12 yardline to help the Hawkeys maintain a 6-point lead. On a subsequent drive, Virginia Tech marched 85 yards, milking 7:01 off-time, and then took the advantage of taking a 26-17 lead in the fourth field goal of the kicker John Parker Lomo’s game. The two possessions of 4:21 to participate in the game.

Virginia Tech (4-4, 2-2 ACC) achieved conversions in 10 out of 21 third-down and force-down attempts, while the Yellow Jacket achieved conversions in 4 downs, so 3 The third and fourth downs played an important role in the results. -15. Hokies outperformed Georgia Institute of Technology by 333-170 in the first half, but despite Virginia Tech having the ball at 19:30 after a break, the jacket had an advantage of 196-158 yards after half-time. Retained. In the game, Hokies had the advantage of 35: 48-24: 12 when in possession.

The Sims scored a touchdown to Kirick McGowan in the first quarter and Adonica Sanders in the third quarter, finishing with a total of 243 yards of attacks (183 passes, 60 rushes). The 26-yard touchdown pass to McGowan in The Sims’ fourth and fourth plays pushed the signaler beyond the 3,000-yard mark in the career pass yard.

Gibbs scored 113 rush yards with just 11 carries and added 48 receiving yards with four catches (tied for a team lead with Sanders). Gibbs’ 61-yard rush in the third quarter marked the fourth straight game in which he played at least 61 yards from Scrimmage.

Virginia Tech’s QB Braxton Bermeister passed through the air 15 to 25 and passed two touchdowns. Seven of his completes went to the 187-yard TreTurner, including a 69-yard catch-and-run with Hokies’ first score in the game. Malachi Thomas ran 25 times at 103 yards to lead Virginia Tech on the ground.

The Yellow Jacket will return to the road next Saturday for a 12:30 pm kickoff with Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game will air on the ACCs Regional Sports Network, which includes Barry Sports South, Georgia.

Multimedia

ACC Digital Network Highlights

Head Coach Jeff Collins Press Conference

Student athlete press conference

Around social media

Luckily John Gross and his family joined us today on behalf of @ Dream_On_3 pic.twitter.com/x5ThSAzWFA

— Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket (@GTAthletics) October 30, 2021

You can use ATL @ twerme, @ jb8sy, and @wiley_ballard to configure @ HokiesFB – @GeorgiaTechFB.

Barry Sports South Barry Sports App pic.twitter.com/Mq0pftVbRx

— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) October 30, 2021

With that TD pass, @ JeffSims_10 became the 12th student athlete in @GeorgiaTechFB history, completing a 3,000-yard career pass. # VTvsGT # 4the404 # TogetherWeSwarm

— Mike Flynn (@MFlynnGT) October 30, 2021

Another milestone

In his 23-yard run in this series, @ GeorgiaTechFB’s @ Jahmyr_Gibbs1 reached the 2,000-yard mark of the Career Universal Yard. # VTvsGT # 4the404 # TogetherWeSwarm

— Mike Flynn (@MFlynnGT) October 30, 2021

@wiley_ballard talks to former @GeorgiaTechFB head coach George O’Leary about the 1990 National Championship team pic.twitter.com/xdGMWIlHJn

— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) October 30, 2021

