An urgent warning to remove 150 dangerous apps that steal your money that Google has just banned





An urgent warning has been issued that Google will remove over 150 dangerous apps that it has just banned because it could steal your money.

According to cybersecurity firm Avast, 151 Android apps, from camera filters to games, were part of the SMS fraud campaign.

2

Google reportedly banned more than 150 apps Credit: Getty

Fake apps steal money by registering users with expensive SMS services.

Victims of fraudulent apps can sign up for premium SMS services after entering their phone number or email address in the app. This service can cost more than $ 40 per month.

According to Avast, the danger with Android apps is that they look real.

“The apps found are basically the same structure, which means that the same basic app structure is reused many times,” the outlet reports.

“These copies are disguised as real apps through a well-built app profile on the Play Store. The profile has catchy photos and attractive app descriptions, and the average review can be high. Often. “

Google has moved to ban all apps that were part of this particular scam.

The complete list is here.

Android users should double-check the list to make sure there are no fraudulent apps on the list.

All apps on the list should be removed immediately.

Previous Play Store issues

Google’s Play Store has addressed a range of app issues in recent months.

Earlier this year, Android users were warned to be aware of “FluBot” malware that was tricking users by sending malicious SMS messages disguised as text about delivery failures.

The victim is likely to have received a message from the delivery service, including a link to do something like “realign delivery”.

After clicking the link, the user was asked to download a phishing app with embedded FluBot malware.

According to cybersecurity firm Proofpoint, after receiving the required permission from an unsuspecting victim, FluBot gained access to the entire device and acted “as a spyware, SMS spammer, credit card and bank credential stealer.”

The virus can be manually removed from the phone, but the best way to get rid of it is with a factory reset.

2

Android users are warned to be wary of fraudulent apps Credit: Getty Whatsapp will be blocked on these 52 phones in November

