REX NELSON: High-tech vision





Jerry Adams has long had a vision of high-tech arcansaw. Adams is now in his late 70s, which he never gives up.

Retired in 2007 after working for Acxiom Corp. for 34 years, Adams is a state-wide business leader group that provides time and resources to focus on how to move Arkansas forward in the knowledge-based economy of the knowledge economy. He was one of the founders of Accelerate Arkansas. 21st Century.

Accelerate Arkansas grew out of two parallel initiatives in the early 2000s. The State Task Force on Knowledge Base Job Creation and the organization known as the Arkansas Venture Forum.

“Accelerate Arcansas announced its strategic plan in October 2007,” says Adams. “In it, we identified five core strategies, one of which was related to using university research to change the trajectory of Arkansaw. I am a working group evaluating this core strategy. This evaluation was in agreement with my retirement from Acxiom. I was asked. If you would like to consider adopting and achieving this strategy.

“One month before my 65th birthday, I started the Arkansas Research Alliance, modeled after the successful Georgia Research Alliance. Thirteen years later, ARA developed into an influential economic development non-profit organization. From the beginning, we gathered councilors at the ARA Academy of Scholars and Fellows, which consists of a powerful evolving program and 32 research leaders who are currently making changes in Arkansas. “

Adams met Charles Morgan, the founder of Acxiom, while attending Sewanee, Tennessee. After spending two years at Sewanee, Morgan set out to earn a degree in engineering from the University of Arkansas. The two men were in contact.

Adams served as a US Navy officer for several years on the NATO Guard in Norfolk, Virginia. After leaving the Navy, Adams worked for an electronic data system in Texas, a company founded by H. Rosperott from Texarkana.

Meanwhile, Morgan quit his job at IBM for Conway’s Demographics and became Acxiom. He asked Adams to join him in Arkansas in June 1973. There were about 25 employees when Adams started and about 7,000 when he retired.

In 1989, Adams moved to Brewster, NY, where he oversaw the technology for Guideposts Magazine, an account outsourced to Acxiom. The Guidepost was founded in 1945 by pastor and writer Norman Vincent Peale.

Adams later set up the Acxiom office in Malaysia. After returning to Conway full-time, he ran the company’s external relations. In that work, Adams contacted university and community leaders throughout the region.

“In a way, I’m the man of the heart who came out of the headquarters,” Adams said in a 2016 interview. “It exists, appears, and is responsible. Anyone can do that.”

In that same interview, Adams said his favorite quote was “the world is run by those who appear.”

Adams still appears every day and seems to be working harder than ever when he retires. He is the governing board of the Funds for Arkansas’ Future (the state’s first angel fund), the advisory board of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, BioVentures (the incubator of the University of Arkansas School of Medicine), and VIC Technology Venture Development (Fayetteville-based for-profit). Officer of the target incubator).

Bob Nabholtz, a legend in the construction industry at Conway, once described Adams as follows: Move your goals forward. “

When he led the Accelerate Arkansas Working Group, Adams decided to create something in line with the Georgia Research Alliance policy. The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation funded a 2004 report by the Milken Institute on Arkansas’ position in the knowledge-based economy. This report motivated Adams.

“A review of the data reveals that Arkansas operates around a knowledge-based economy,” the report said. “Although Arkansas is making progress, most states focus on large investments and fostering major institutions to improve their position in the knowledge-based economy.

“Given that Arkansas has started much later than other states in the knowledge economy competition, it is gradual to raise its position and begin to close the per capita income gap with the US average. We need to make both improvements and investments in change. “

In a letter attached to the 2007 Accelerate Arkansas Strategic Plan, Adams wrote: All of us must do our part to make the state competitive. “

Adams says more than 200 Arkansas have worked on a 5,500-hour plan over a two-year period. The five core strategies outlined were to support job creation research. Develop risk capital that can be used at all stages of the business cycle. Encourage entrepreneurship and accelerate corporate development. Raise the level of education of Arkansaw in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Maintain a successful existing industry through improved technology and competitiveness.

“When the 2004 report said we were in the vicinity of a knowledge-based economy, it offended us and at the same time motivated us,” says Adams. “We are still working on it.”

Senior Editor Rex Nelson’s column is regularly published in the Arkansas Democratic Gazette. He is also the author of the Southern Fried blog on rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.

