Arizona’s White Castle Becomes a Castle of Horrors on Google Maps





White Castle in Scottsdale, Arizona has revolutionized Google Street View. (Google Maps / FOX News)

Scottsdale, Arizona-There’s something scary about square burgers.

Even fast food companies like to get into the spirit of Halloween. Most restaurants may have some decoration, but some places in White Castle use technology to create horror.

White Castle in Scottsdale, Arizona has revolutionized Google Street View. According to the press release, the actual photo of the location has been enhanced on the world map search site.

In the image, a big full moon is approaching above the restaurant, whose name has been changed to “Castle of Horrors.” Tombstones have also been added to the front yard of the building, making it appear as a large spider roaming the area.

You can see haunted illusions hanging around in the outdoor dining area.

If you search for a location on Google Maps, the image will be displayed. The image of the restaurant interior has also changed to include ghosts, spiders, and headless workers in the kitchen.

Jamie Richardson, Vice President of White Castle, said: “And if you do a little prank in the process, do it!”

To go with the ghostly images, White Castle offers free delivery on doordash orders over $ 15. Chains also get $ 5 off 20 slider crave clutches when ordered through Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, or Grubhub. Both of these offers will be available until October 31st.

So far, no extensive reports of actual supernatural activity have been reported from the location of White Castle in Scottsdale, Arizona.

