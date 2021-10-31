Can your startup participate in the Space Race?





Many start-ups are looking to the stars as technology advances at an alarming pace, rocket launch costs are falling, and private sector interest is growing. By 2040, space exploration is estimated to be a trillion dollar industry. With this in mind, opportunities for entrepreneurs across the Middle East are booming.

Here we focus on three growing domains in the space economy: data access, power and protection, and software. These domains are growing fast, but before we dive into the details, let’s see why this opportunity is so promising.

New space age

The space race that once took place between countries is now taking place between millionaires and entrepreneurs. Investment is increasing due to the involvement of several celebrities such as Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos. The Bryce Start up Space Report reveals that $ 5.7 billion was poured into startup space ventures in 2019, an increase of $ 3.5 billion over the previous year.

There are three notable paths here as more exploration paths are opening up rapidly.

1. Power and Conservation The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, which carries out lunar missions from the state-of-the-art location of the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), is renowned for considering improving both power and protection of space equipment. It is one of the teams. ..

Their lunar rover is built by a 100% Emirati team, and when they land on the moon in 2024, the UAE will land first in the United Arab Emirates.

The rover weighs only 10 kg and is small in size, so it is versatile and fireable, but it has challenges in withstanding the harsh lunar climate. The current mission is to test Rover’s various solutions to survive the moonlit nights when temperatures can drop to -173 degrees Celsius.

Where are the opportunities?

To build a small probe and rover, you need to limit the space available for the power / heat pack. That is, it is more vulnerable to temperature changes. Innovations are needed to maximize energy efficiency, as well as new ways to make hardware resistant to extreme temperature changes.

For example, suppose you want to build a 3D print rover that can withstand extreme temperatures by building your own protective space on the moon? Or is it someone who can build a human home in the future?

2. Data access satellites are impressive and world-changing innovations, but many of their technologies lag behind those on Earth. Not only can smartphones capture more data per image than most satellites, but even if they are designed to collect more information, the distance is so long that it is difficult to get that data back to Earth. is.

Where are the opportunities?

Improving connectivity to the Earth continues to be an ongoing challenge in space technology, especially when it comes to range and pointing accuracy, low earth orbit, and coping with atmospheric interference. Companies that can start addressing these issues are properly deployed to play an important role in the next generation. Of space exploration.

3. Software Historically, space companies were built with one mission in mind. It’s a launch into space. This means that hardware-intensive innovations have consumed a lot of capital. However, private investment means easier access to space and an increase in the number of satellites. The greater the number of satellites, the more data will be collected about the Earth and other universes. Therefore, much of the future of our galaxy depends not only on the hardware, but on the ability to design the software needed to utilize all this data.

Where are the opportunities?

Companies that can develop responsive algorithms and apply machine learning can significantly speed up data management and analysis. Companies have already found significant investment in achieving this. One is SAR-Sat-Arabia, a startup selected for the UAE Space Agencys New Space Innovation Program.

Further away in 2017, US geospatial analytics and software company Orbital Insight received $ 50 million in funding. In the same year, Descartes Lab, which uses satellite imagery to model complex global systems, raised $ 30 million.

If your goal is to participate in the space race to raise money, you may be wondering about financing. Here are some of the initiatives available to entrepreneurs in the United Arab Emirates:

The UAE NewSpace Innovation Program is specifically targeted at Emirati startups by offering a 3-month program and Dhs2m.

MBRSC Research Grant Program If you are more scientifically concerned, this grant will fund up to two years to test and interpret the hypothesis.

If you’re just looking for a place to take off, look only for Space Ventures, unless you’re ready to launch. With a dedicated ecosystem, companies partner with MBRSC and Dtec on long-term projects to gain funding and technology exposure, and with regulators around the world to achieve future viability and sustainable growth. You can get help to communicate.

Lunchpads for regional and international startups in the space sector have partnered with leading regional incubators and accelerators to provide adequate support for promising space startups.

Hans Kristensen is Vice President of Dtec

