Google announces Android 12L for tablets and foldable phones





It’s only been two weeks since Google officially launched the new Android 12 software for mobile phones. Now the company has announced a new feature drop-Android 12 L-L means “Large” for tablets, clamshell phones and widescreen Chromebooks.

Some of the new premium foldable devices scheduled for next year will soon be available with Android 12L. Google also guaranteed the same 12L update for existing phones with a software update in early 2022.

Google introduced two key features of Android 12L: a sophisticated split experience and a user interface optimized for large screens.

Split Screen: To get the most out of your wide screen, Android 12L includes a new taskbar on the big screen that allows users to drag and drop apps into split screen mode and instantly switch apps on the fly. It is.

According to Google, Android 12L allows all apps to automatically enter split-screen mode, regardless of whether the app can be resized.

Split screen for devices with wide screen panels. Credit: Google

Optimized user interface: Google has improved the large screen user interface, including notifications, quick settings, lock screen, overview, and home screen.

On the big screen, the notification shade takes up space by displaying quick settings and notifications in a new two-column layout.

The two-column layout shows more and is easier to use. Credit: Google

The lock screen also uses a larger two-row layout to highlight notifications and the clock, and system apps such as settings are also optimized.

Reference device definition. Credit: Google

Google engineers are also focusing on important operations such as unlocking the screen. For example, tablet lock screen patterns and PIN controls appear on the side of the screen for easy access. The user can move the pin / pattern control to that side by simply tapping the other side of the screen.

For foldable phones, Android 12L optimizes the grid on the home screen and refines the transition between folding and unfolding, allowing users to seamlessly move from a single external screen to a larger unfolding screen, keeping their choice You can enhance continuity while doing so.

Google will soon release a developer preview of the Lenovo P12 Pro model to seek feedback on Android 12L and remove the bug (here).

