Technology is all about mental health, which is good in most cases

Increasingly, our mental health care has been offered using technology solutions such as smartphone apps, AI-powered chatbots and wearables, especially since the inception of the pandemic.

Importance: Technology has its drawbacks, but experts say it is important in addressing some obstacles to access to mental health care. There are too few providers and too little insurance coverage.

The pandemic turned out to be the perfect proof of many technical solutions.

“It literally went from most face-to-face visits to 100% telemedicine overnight, except when heart surgery was needed. This was a kind of crazy paradigm,” said NeuroFlow CEO and co-integrator. Founder Chris Molalo said. A health tool for the workflow of specialists and primary care physicians.

During the initial shutdown of the pandemic, mental health apps already on the market received a lot of boost from consumer users. At the same time, healthcare providers, who traditionally only met in person, immediately jumped into telemedicine with a patient list.

As the demand for mental health providers has skyrocketed, technology has provided tools that facilitate the scaling and expansion of resources in low-supply areas such as rural areas.

Neha Chaudhary, co-founder of the Institute for Mental Health Innovation at Stanford University, said:

According to Chaudhary, patients can be provided with solutions that don’t need to travel to the office or be on the 6-month waiting list, and they can avoid the stigma that plagues mental health care. “”[I]For example, it can take a lot of time to appear in the clinic. It doesn’t take long to log in to the app on your smartphone, “says Chaudhary. Johns Hopkins Bloomberg, assistant professor of mental health at the Graduate School of Public Health, said he was facing a serious crisis.

Yes, but: There’s still a lot of junk when it comes to mental health technology.

“There is a very wide range from what isn’t done at all based on evidence that they are done very poorly,” Thrul said. “And there’s something else behind it that has really good evidence.” Regulators like the FDA are starting to get over this, but they’re lagging behind. “This can be seen across technologies where regulators are catching up with developments that are already happening,” Thrul said. “And that’s the same with mental health care.”

Conclusion: Providing mental health care through technology is important. But that’s not all.

“I shouldn’t say this as the CEO of technology, but I think healthcare technology requires technology and human intervention when appropriate,” Moraro said.

