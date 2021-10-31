Google announces new features in user safety, security, telecom news and ET telecom





San Francisco: Technology giant Google has announced that the lock folder feature (passcode-protected space) will soon appear in Google Photos on Android and iOS devices.

According to the company, users need to be able to choose the privacy settings that are right for them, using controls that are easy to use and understand.

“In May, the photo team introduced a lock folder on the Pixel. It’s a passcode-protected space where you can store your photos and videos separately, so you can scroll through Google Photos and other apps on your device. But it doesn’t show up, “the company said in a blog post.

“We are happy to share that this feature will soon be available on Google Photos on Android and on iOS early next year,” he added.

Google also said it introduced an auto-removal option to create controls that appear in context when users are using the company’s products.

“Google uses products that are secure by default, private by design, and manage data to keep more people online and safer than anyone else,” the company said.

To celebrate Cyber ​​Security Awareness Month, Google has also introduced new features and technologies that keep your data private and secure.

Security Hub brings all your security-related features and settings together in one place on your Pixel device.

“The hub clearly indicates whether the system is secure in red, yellow, or green based on the input from Google Play Protect to your Google account,” Google said.

“If something goes wrong, the hub provides simple recommendations on what’s wrong and what to do next,” he added.

This feature is currently only available on Pixel devices, but the company plans to roll it out across Google’s ecosystem in the future.

The company also said that in addition to the built-in VPN and spam blocking features included in all phone plans, Google Fi has introduced end-to-end encrypted calls.

“One-on-one calls between Android phones on Fi are protected by end-to-end encryption by default when they become available in the coming weeks, so phone conversations are talking to you. It will be maintained among the other parties. ”

