Opening the Largest Innovation Center in Hyderabad with Plug and Play | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: Happening Hyderabad is ready to host yet another marquee name at the Plug and Play Tech Center (PnP), one of the world’s largest early investors, accelerators and corporate innovation platforms. City. A prominent early investor in companies such as Google, PayPal and Dropbox, PnP will announce the center in the first week of December in front of its founder CEO, Saeed Amidi. PnP’s Hyderabad Center focuses on building an ecosystem of mobility, IoT, energy and infrastructure. When PnP later focused on fintech and life sciences, the office of KT Rama Raos, Minister of Telangana IT & Industries, met with the PnPs leadership team in Paris beside the Ambition India event hosted by the French government and Business France. Later, he talked about IoT and smart city incubation. At the Hyderabad Center, Plug and Play (PnP) will partner with Seattle-based Triangulum Venture Labs. PnP, Omeed Mehrinfahr, MD, co-head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, invites leading Indian industrial enterprises and a network of more than 500 major international enterprises to innovate in each of the selected industries. Said to accelerate its efforts. Sascha Karimpour, MD for Germany and Startup Autobahn, and PnP have stated that with the enthusiasm and support of Minister KT Rama Rao, PnP will build India’s most successful collaboration platform and emulate the success of Startup Autobahn in Germany. rice field. Record time has become an international center for new technology collaboration between established enterprises in the mobility sector and technology start-ups. KTR sees this investment as a major boost to the state’s innovation ecosystem, which already boasts India’s largest startup incubator, T-Hub, saying: Entry into India. Telangana is also raising the value chain in the areas of healthcare, IoT, energy and fintech, and looks forward to collaborating with PnP to play a major role. According to KTR, it has recently been able to attract some major investments in the mobility sector such as ZF, Fiat Chrysler / Stellantis and work with several OEMs and Tier-I suppliers to create a world-class mobility ecosystem. I’m building it. After a three-day visit to France, KTR held about 20 meetings with top French multinational companies such as aerospace giants Saffron and Thales, pharmaceutical giants Servier, Schneider Electric, and shared mobility company Keolis. .. PnP will accelerate 2,056 startups in 2020 (585 in the US, 438 in EMEA, 1,042 in Asia), make 162 strategic investments in 2020, more than 35,000 scrutinized startups, more than 530 companies, And has a global network of 1,500 active portfolio investments with the United States. So far, $ 9 billion has been raised in venture funding. Headquartered in 37 locations, including Silicon Valley in the United States, Stuttgart in Germany, Paris in France, Osaka in Japan, Shanghai in China, Valencia in Spain, and Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

