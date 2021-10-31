Google presents locked folders to hide photos and snapshots Technology





The new option added to Google Photos is called a locked folder. This works as the name implies. Hide delicate photos to prevent accidental flight when viewing family photos during the summer vacation.

At regular Google I / O meetings in May 2021, the company Najavila locked some options specifically for folders and Pixel smartphones, but in a blog post published yesterday (October 29), others. New Android options announced for phone and iOS users will be available shortly in early 2022.

For the chosen society

Locked Folder is an ideal place to put photos that no one wants to see. We all like to take pictures while brushing our teeth or in poses that we all don’t want to see. In particular, Dongji Milanovak’s aunt Jasmina makes her famous once a year and always asks you. you do. Show him a picture of the sea … When brewing coffee, I like to slowly pass by the desk, accidentally look at her phone and point out, “You looked really good in that picture.” Don’t forget your colleague. No, Milan, that’s not right.

Google Lock Folder Source: SmartLife / Google Blog

In any case, this option is very convenient and allows you to unlock folders with images and videos using biometric parameters or codes or PIN codes.

Similar photo

In addition to locked folders, Google Photos users can expect new ones that the company is testing. For example, More Like This is an option that allows users to search for similar photos and videos. This is very useful when searching for a particular photo, but it may not be successful.

See description

Google Photos hides “these” photos of Curious Eyes: something shouldn’t accidentally “shine”, but it doesn’t accidentally “shine”.

Remove description

This is especially large (because Google has already introduced the option to search for images by people, places, pets, places, specific things that appear in the image (buses, bridges, sunsets, forests, etc.) (Disorganized) gallery. The More like this option is implemented as a button that appears when you select a photo. We expect it to be immediately visible on all Android phones.

Locked Folder Izvor: YouTube / Made by Google

Attract users

The fact that Google is improving its photography services has probably been driven by the new Terms of Service. Until recently, it offered an unlimited number of free photos of somewhat modest quality. We believe that adding new options is a good way to add value, which is one of Google’s most popular services. This service has been discontinued by many users since June. I used a 15GB limit on my Google account.

