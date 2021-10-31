Uniju welcomes Assistant Secretary of Science, Innovation and Technology at RS





October 30, 2021

On the morning of Friday, October 29, Uniju was visited by the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (SICT) of Rio Grande do Sul, Ricardo Bastos, Director of the Innovation and Environment Bureau, Everard Dalonco, and SICT members. / Team RS, Diego Souza. In addition to the pastor’s group, members visited the university’s business incubator, Createk. Through the coordination of the Inova RS Project, which aims to innovate the region through the construction and strengthening of the innovation ecosystem, activities including visits to local government business groups such as ACI and the Iju City Council were carried out.

For Ricardo Bastos, Deputy Secretary of SICT / RS, university involvement as a pillar of community development is the key to good action for results. He argues that “creating ideas and enabling open innovation through partnerships involving governments, universities, businesses and civil society is a difference between prosperous regions.”

Professor Fernando Jaime Gonzalez, Vice President of Graduate Research, Research and Dissemination, emphasized that universities are associated with these needs to restructure the region for regional growth, with four campuses in particular. A partnership that develops the area in which it is located. However, it is still important to emphasize two aspects. One is to train the corporate accounting department on innovation issues that often raise questions and concerns about these ideas. In addition to establishing consistent legislation that encourages these companies to participate in innovation projects, he emphasizes.

During the visit, members of the Noroeste Misses Innovation Ecosystem received certificates and medals that acknowledged their commitment and participation. This was demonstrated by actions taken within the Inova RS program and was announced at the annual evaluation and awards event held last December. Year.

Priority areas in the Northwest Mission District, coordinated by Professor Uniju Daniel Knebel Baggio, are power generation, agribusiness, and metallurgical electrical machinery. We have implemented four projects, which will be funded by approximately Saudi riyal 500,000. Therefore, two committees were established. One is a strategic committee to reflect and lead actions, and the other is a technical committee responsible for mapping issues related to regional innovation. It is also part of Innova and is sometimes referred to as an office that includes all representatives who participate in four spirals: government, society, educational institutions, and businesses.

Starting with this visit, an advanced program will be implemented, initiated by the state government, to announce incentive notices of over R $ 30 million.

Source: Rdio Progresso de Iju / Uniju

Source: Rdio Progresso de Iju / Uniju

