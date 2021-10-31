Hyundai and Kia fully enter all-solid-state battery technology





It would have been funny to say that Hyundai and Kia were leading innovation 10 years ago. Currently, these are two of the highest values ​​in the automotive market. Today, they are taking it one step further by partnering with Factorial to develop all-solid-state batteries for the next generation of EVs.

Factorial is a company that has been developing batteries and battery technology for some time. Based in Warburn, Massachusetts, they say they have developed a battery that offers a 20-50% wider range compared to other batteries.

That’s not the only advantage of their batteries. Solid-state batteries are, of course, safer than the traditional lithium-ion batteries found in many EVs today. Factorial states that its solid-state technology also does not require new infrastructure.

These new cells can use existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment and chargers.

“The partnership with Hyundai is another test of our all-solid-state battery technology and we look forward to demonstrating that Hyundai vehicles are ready for market … Mass adoption of electric vehicles and their You can unleash the resulting environmental benefits. Use a safe, long-range battery. “

If the partnership is rewarded, it may push Hyundai and Kia EV far beyond their competition. The first full EV from Hyundai, the IONIQ5 is targeted for a range of 300 miles.

In addition, it is on an 800 volt architecture. That means you can charge it incredibly fast. Both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models are made. One has 225 horsepower and the other pushes 320 horses against the pavement.

It is equivalent to the Mustang Mach-E. Prices haven’t been announced yet, but both Kia and Hyundai have become two brands that offer plenty of cars for money. If it’s around $ 45,000, which many have hinted at, it’s a solid deal.

Adding a factorial all-solid-state battery also doesn’t seem too difficult. According to official information, these are “drop-in compatible”. Still, there is no exact word from Hyundai about when to expect these batteries in production line products.

