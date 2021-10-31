Established India Center in Hyderabad with Plug and Play





Hyderabad: Telangana continues to perform well in attracting new companies, successfully announcing another marquee player, Plug and Play, the world’s leading open innovation platform, as India’s first center here in Hyderabad. bottom.

The announcement comes after the Plug and Play leadership team meets in the French Senate in Paris with a delegation from Telangana, including Ramarao, Chief Secretary of IT and Industry Jayesh Ranjan, and Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri. I did. The conference was held beside the Ambition India 2021 event hosted by the French government and Business France.

Plug and Play executives have announced that they will officially launch a center in Hyderabad in the first week of December, with Plug and Play founder and CEO Saeed Amidi taking part in the launch.

The Plug And Plays network includes more than 35,000 scrutinized startups worldwide and more than 530 world-leading companies in Playbook, and currently raises $ 9 billion in venture funding to invest 1,500 active portfolios. is included. There are 37 offices worldwide, including Silicon Valley in the United States, Stuttgart in Germany, Paris in France, Osaka in Japan, Shanghai in China, Valencia in Spain, Amsterdam in the Netherlands and several other countries.

Plug and Play accelerated 2,056 startups in 2020 (585 in the US, 438 in EMEA, 1,042 in Asia). The company made 162 strategic investments in 2020. Plug and Play is an early investor in Google, PayPal, Dropbox, LendingClub, N26, Soundhound, Honey, Kustomer and Guardant Health. It focuses on mobility, IoT, energy, agricultural technology, health, sustainability, travel and fintech.

At Hyderabad, Plug and Play focuses on building an ecosystem of mobility, IoT, energy and infrastructure. After that, it will expand to fintech, life sciences, and healthcare. Seattle-based venture foundry Triangulum Labs has partnered with Hyderabad’s Plug and Play Tech Center to perform incubation for IoT and smart cities.

This greatly boosts Telangana’s innovation ecosystem, renowned for its startup enabler and T-Hub, the largest incubator. More recently, it has been able to attract some major investments in the mobility sector, including ZF and Fiat Chrysler / Stellantis, working with several OEMs and Tier-I suppliers to build a world-class mobility ecosystem. increase. Innovation is a key driver of growth in this sector and we are pleased that Plug and Play has chosen Hyderabad to enter India. Telangana is also rising in the healthcare, IoT, energy and fintech value chains, Ramarao said.

With the enthusiasm and support of Minister KT Ramarao, Plug and Play will build a successful collaboration platform in India, said Sasha Karinpur, MD of Germany and startup Autobahn. This emulates the success of the German startup Autobahn. Germany has quickly become the international epicenter of new technology collaboration between businesses and tech startups in the mobility sector.

Omeed Mehrinfahr, MD Co-Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, said Hyderabad will focus on mobility, IoT, energy and infrastructure, with the potential to expand to fintech and health in the next step. I did. For each of these industries, we invite Indian industrial enterprises and members of our international network to accelerate our innovation efforts.

Plug and Play will be a gateway for Indian start-ups to collaborate with large companies and expand internationally through their networks. Plug and Play invests in Indian start-ups and introduces an international network of venture capitalists.

