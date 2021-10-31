Harbor Air’s electrical conversion program is shocked by new funding





With a $ 1.6 million injection of money from the state, Harbor Air could spur the conversion of aircraft into electric motors, bringing the first passenger flight of all-electric aircraft by the end of next year.

Harbor Air Seaplanes president Randy Wright said cash is important for the company to achieve its goal of converting all vehicles from combustion engines to electricity.

“This funding is essential for us to do that and show other companies in all sectors how investing in innovation can bring commercial success,” he said. rice field.

Wright also said he had found a new Swiss battery maker to partner with, and given the pace of battery technology advances, Harbor Air expects the first passenger flights to be available by the end of 2022.

In December 2019, Harbor Air Seaplanes CEO Greg McDougall flew a 750-horsepower, electric Harbor Air Seaplanes seaplane over the Fraser River.

The short test flight of the 6-seater DHC-2 De Havilland Beaver from the Harbor Air terminal in Richmond was the world’s first all-electric commercial aircraft flight.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mining and Low Carbon Innovation, said Friday that he announced the electrical era of aviation.

“It’s exciting to see British Columbia companies like Harbor Air help them reach their clean BC goals by reducing their reliance on fossil fuels,” he said. ..

The $ 1.6 million announced on Friday is part of the $ 8.18 million new funding from the CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization program.

The funds will be distributed to 18 companies.

“Harbor Air is a leader in clean technology in British Columbia’s transport sector, decarbonizing aviation and taking the company to a new level,” said Ralston. “The Harbor Air project not only supports emission reduction goals, but also creates high-paying clean technology jobs.”

Harbor Air’s current work to improve the installation of electric motors and battery systems to allow aircraft to carry passengers is expected to create 21 full-time jobs.

Wright, who said the cost of modifying each aircraft was about $ 4 million, said he was working on a 2.0 version of the electric plane working on the second De Havilland Canada.

“It’s all about batteries — power and how light they are, and it’s getting better and better,” he said. “We are shifting our focus from reducing emissions to zero emissions.”

Wright said that once the conversion process and aircraft are certified by the Ministry of Transport, the pace of conversion can be significantly accelerated.

The CleanBC Go Electric ARC program supports BC’s electric vehicle sector with reliable, targeted support for research and development, commercialization, and demonstration of BC-based EV technologies, services, and products.

“By further supporting the development of the first all-electric commercial aircraft, we are solidifying our position as a global leader in innovation and changing what we can do with technology,” said the Technology and Innovation Congress. Secretary Brenda Bailey said.

