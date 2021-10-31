Rockwell Automation India signs “India Inc. On the Move” with the aim of making India a global manufacturing hub





Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotics, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving change and reshaping the global manufacturing environment. As India is truly preparing to become Atmanirbhar, manufacturing is ready to ride on digital technology to drive this growth. Therefore, in collaboration with Rockwell Automation, CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol specialize in a fascinating and insightful two-day virtual summit to discuss how technology is changing the face of manufacturing. Bringing Home and Industry Leaders-India Inc. On The Move.Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director of Rockwell Automation India, launched an event that began on August 26, 2021. He states: Leading organizations and industries in a very difficult and exciting time, it’s not just technology and business operations that are successful, but human capital.

The event saw a prominent gathering of some of the best people in the manufacturing industry, sharing ideas on how to build a smart manufacturing ecosystem and gain competitiveness in new conditions. Awarded by 52 veteran industry speakers who inspired viewers with numerous ideas, innovations and strategies to reset manufacturing and prepare for the future. Emphasizing this year’s theme, Innovate Your Future, the event focuses on leveraging innovation to uncover untapped potential to help transform India into a global manufacturing hub. Promoted Rockwell Automation’s commitment to further digital transformation and industrial automation in India.

Notable industry speakers include Rockwell Automation Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Cyril Purducat, Asia Pacific, Rockwell Automation, Niraji Singha, Advisor (S & T), NITI Aayog, and Hirsch. -Included business leaders such as Mariwara and Chairman. , Marico, George Young, Global Managing Director, Kalypso, Atanu Roy, Senior Vice President and Group CIO Info-tech, Biocon Ltd., Dr. AvadhutParab, Global CIO, Wockhardt; To name a few, Kamalbari, President and MD of the Volvo Group in India. The event was also enthusiastically attended by various exhibitors such as PIMA Controls Pvt. Ltd., MultiVista Global Pvt. Ltd., Reexel India, Sonepar India, BASE Automation India, Claroty & Kalypso. Leaders engaged in insightful conversations on topics such as unlocking artificial intelligence in manufacturing, navigating crises with comprehensive leadership, and the urgency of cybersecurity: Next Steps, Microaggression: They Rethink what they are, why they are important, and innovations in industrial production. The focus was on five major industries: pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, FMCG, and heavy industry. In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which rethinks the pharmaceutical industry as an innovation hub, the pharmaceutical industry is becoming more and more important and the pace of growth is accelerating. Therefore, this session transformed the future of Indian pharmaceutical companies into pharmacies around the world, focusing on improving supply chain efficiency, streaming compliance and regulation, and cloud computing for personalized medicine. Decoding the Digital Equations of the Chemical Industry The Indian chemical industry is a consistent value creator driven by increased domestic demand and increased exports. In this session, speakers elaborated on the automation of key chemical engineering processes and human-machine collaboration for more efficient R & D. The debate also challenged the security threats facing the sector and how to navigate them. Drive to the Next Digital Frontier Autonomous driving, diverse mobility, EVs, and connectivity are revolutionizing the Indian automotive industry. Speakers of this session delved into global specification design and development, real-time data analysis, workforce training, machine manufacturer coordination, and key aspects driving today’s automotive transformation. Restarting Consumer Connections at FMCG Highlights Sessions at FMCG A sector growing at an unprecedented rate due to economic shifts and rising revenues is digital innovation, sustainable production and resource management in FMCG manufacturing. It was a discussion about optimizing and navigating cyber security risks. Cement, electricity, mining and water are huge job creators and bring immense value to India’s economic growth. In this session, we will discuss the role of digital in rebuilding the utility value chain, AI for risk assessment, the need for predictive analytics to optimize the value chain and reduce downtime, and IIoT to increase operational efficiency. I explained the use. , Manufacturing is the driving force for growth, innovation, productivity and employment. Emerging technologies are changing the future of the manufacturing ecosystem, and companies need to embrace them and prosper, enabling India to become a factory in the world.

To get a glimpse of what happened on both days, CNBC-TV18 saw the highlights of the first day at 3:00 pm on October 30th and the highs at 4:30 pm on November 7th and 13th. You can see the lights exclusively.

The full session is also available here: https: //www.rockwellautomation.com/en-in/company/events/in-person-events/india-inc-on-the-move-2021.html

