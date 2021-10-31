A woman claims she was robbed after Google Maps sent her along the “most dangerous” city road-World News





The infamous road highlighted on Google Maps was in the Elvasy district of Seville, Spain.Police told women it was one of the most dangerous parts of the city

Route took her to the Elvasy area (

Image: Google Map)

After following the Google Maps route through one of Spain’s most dangerous roads, she claimed to have been beaten and kicked in her purse.

The infamous road was in the El Vasi district, which was scheduled to be demolished in 2020, but was postponed due to a pandemic.

The woman said she had just moved to Spain and returned from a supermarket to rental AirBnB.

Unfamiliar with the area, she decided to map her route to the popular Google app to avoid getting lost. This app chooses the fastest or most direct route for the user.

When she spoke on Reddit about what she described as a horrific incident, she claimed to have been brutally robbed shortly after entering a dangerous area.

Have Google Maps sent you on dangerous routes?Please let me know in the comments

The road was in the El Vacie district (

image:

Google map)

She writes: “So I moved to Seville, Spain this week and came back to Airbnb from the supermarket.

“Since it was the first day, I used Google Maps for my return route.

She said she turned the corner and headed for the empty road.

“Before I turned around, a man ran up and grabbed my wallet.

“When I didn’t let go, he kicked my head until I gave up.

“I spent the rest of the day in the hospital.”

“It’s the most dangerous area in Seville, so all the police and hospital staff asked me what they were doing.

She said she was following her Google Maps (

image:

Google map)

“The next day, when I called the police station, it was dangerous, so three police officers told me not to go near the street.

“The only thing I could answer was that Google Maps would guide me there.”

In 2016, the mayor of Seville announced that El Vacie would be dismantled and its inhabitants would be relocated with financial support from the European Union.

Work has been postponed due to a pandemic and no relocation and demolition work dates have been set.

Read more At least two paddle borders died after flash floods Read more UK weather: Heavy rain and flood warnings were issued when bad weather hit Britain

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/woman-claims-mugged-after-google-25338595 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos