What is the Metaverse?See what Big Tech sees as the next step in the Internet





(NEXSTAR) It’s time to accept the Metaverse, whether you like it or not.

On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that his company, Facebook Inc., would change the Metaverse brand name to better reflect its focus on building the Metaverse. bottom.

The Metaverse concept, on the other hand, existed long before Facebook existed. Futurists and tech experts, often described as the successors to the Internet, envision the Metaverse as a place where our physical reality converges with the various virtual experiences within a shared virtual space. This idea has somehow been explored by science fiction authors and Hollywood filmmakers over the last few decades. It is commonly depicted as a virtual reality platform that allows users to create avatars and interact with peers in the digital population.

Facebook renames itself to meta

The concept of the Metaverse name was also adopted from the 1992 novel Snow Crash. In this novel, the plot is expanded in both virtual reality and physical reality.

The term is ahead of the Internet we know today, explains Dr. Trond Undheim, a futurist and author of podcasts exploring topics such as innovation and artificial intelligence. increase. However, it is now a term for the gradual change of digital communications, and the Internet is becoming a hybrid reality. This means that the Internet will be physically and digitized.

Perhaps the easiest way to imagine this concept is to observe the gaming community closest to any group entering the so-called Metaverse, as far as Undheim is concerned. These gamers have established their own virtual avatars that interact with other virtual avatars throughout the permanent online world. They work together in real time, arrange meetups, and even spend in-game currency while communicating via headsets and chat.

Facebook hires 10,000 people in EU to build metaverse platform

There are also reports of hosting a wedding in the pretty virtual world of Nintendo Animal Crossing and inviting a friend’s digital avatar after Pandemic canceled the real-world reception. More recently, Fortnite revisited Washington, DC around 1963, teleporting players to the Capitol and saw Martin Luther King Jr. give his iconic I Have a Dream speech.

But the future of open-world games is just one of many ways the Metaverse can take over our lives. Of course, Big Tech is ready to take things one step further.

As Zuckerberg explained in a video released Thursday, Meta is trying to build part of the Metaverse that will allow users to do almost anything they can imagine. Creating events and content. He also argues that Metas’ efforts create millions of employment opportunities, just as the Internet ultimately created jobs never heard before.

According to Zuckerberg, I expect the Metaverse to open up many opportunities for people just as well. But in reality, no one knows exactly which model works and makes it sustainable.

In addition to Facebook, which previously boasted virtual playgrounds and conference rooms, Microsoft is also discussing its own Metaverse app for creating and connecting entirely new shared digital spaces.

The pandemic has only accelerated the need for experiences adjacent to at least some types of Metaverse, and more people are relying on technology to work from home and become physically impossible places. increase. It also makes virtual events more accessible, allowing users to attend concerts with art galleries and other online friends, and turn hard-earned currency (or cryptocurrencies) into real or digital goods and services. There is also growing interest in patronizing virtual businesses that can be spent.

According to Undheim, the Metaverse is much more powerful than full virtual reality. This is because the two are combined without being completely merged.

It doesn’t really exist yet, he adds. But when we look at it, we know it well.

Facebook Paper: What You Need to Know

Many of the technologies needed to create the Metaverse already exist or are currently under development. However, there are still some hurdles to overcome before using the concept, such as bandwidth requirements and sufficient participation. Undheim also finds that the Metaverse may be over-commercialized so early that users may feel marginalized or abused before the concept reaches its full potential. I’m afraid.

But what Undheim knows is that the Metaverse is also coming relatively fast.

Undheim believes this washout will be seen in the next 5-7 years. [Its here] At the moment a rational person says, I really don’t know if I value my physical reality more than online interactions. Maybe they don’t even recognize the difference between the two.

