151 apps removed by Google:





Following a hint from security company Avast, Google has removed 151 Android apps from its app store, the Play Store.

This is because the app, which looks clearly legitimate before loading, notifies users of expensive SMS services that can exceed SEK 300 a month.

SMS from police is not a scam More than 10 million downloads

According to Sensor Tower statistics, the app has been downloaded a total of 10.5 million times and has appeared as a legitimate app in the app store, including games, camera apps, and video editing tools.

Examples of app names include Ultima Keyboard 3D Pro, Ultra camera HD, Crime city: revenge, Call voice Recording 2.0, Phone Finder, and Vidmixer Pro. You can see the complete list of apps here.

Fortunately, Norway isn’t among the 10 most frequently downloaded apps, but Poland has 170,000 downloads in 10th place, according to Avast and Sensor Tower statistics.

Portrait: This slightly hidden button allows you to activate portrait mode in some apps. Video: Embla Hjort-Larsen.See more on social media

Therefore, it is not impossible for Norwegian users to be involved in this scam. In particular, some apps are also promoted on social media such as Instagram and TikTok, so Avast reports.

In other words, it’s wise to check the list of apps to see if they recognize any of them, and remove them from your phone if you’re not already using them.

The app requires a phone number to use the app at launch, but it varies to what extent it is listed when you receive an SMS service notification.

If you’ve already signed up with great success, simply removing the app won’t help. Avast warns that SMS costs may continue to be incurred.

Therefore, you should check for new phone charges and, in some cases, contact the operator to clean up. Such things can stand and click for weeks or months without the user’s knowledge.

You can change your subscription so that you don’t receive expensive text messages, but that also eliminates the possibility of voting for TV shows and the like.

