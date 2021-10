SIRIM launches MDIC to enhance research and development of medical devices

KULIM: Technology and quality solution leader SIRIM Bhd today launched the Medical Device Innovation Center (MDIC) to expand its R & D capabilities in the local medical device industry.

Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad, President and Group CEO of SIRIM, said the establishment of the center will help the industry find new innovations in medical devices to meet current and future market demands.

The establishment of MDIC will enable us to collaborate with a variety of smart partners, including medical device manufacturers, ministries, international innovation centers, and university research institutes. It also aims to enhance access to the medical device market and create a community of joint practices to manage and commercialize new technologies.

MDIC was launched by Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. SIRIM President Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali also attended the event.

Ahmad Sabirin said MDIC was founded on the basis of feedback from the medical device industry and related government agencies, raising the challenges and challenges facing the industry.

The main challenges posed by all levels of the industry are limited resources in conducting research and development of products due to lack of financial resources, infrastructure equipment, and highly skilled workers.

On the other hand, it is difficult for multinational companies to secure human resources with specific expertise in order to achieve the technical direction.

Approximately 50 major local businesses and 120 small businesses are focusing on latex-based products such as surgical gloves, disposable products, and hospital furniture, according to the person responsible for SIRIM.

Market access issues are faced by strict rules in all categories of the industry, especially in the European and US markets. He said all categories in the industry are worried about the lack of technical and local talent to meet their needs.

MDIC will implement three major programs, including advanced innovation for local SMEs, Industry 4.0 technology adopted by large local companies, and major vendor projects involving multinational and local SMEs. ..

SIRIM said it will strengthen the country’s medical device ecosystem through testing, inspection, certification and business strategy services to help local businesses enter the global market.

MDIC will also implement manufacturing innovation incubators, open labs and educational factories, enabling a network of public and private collaboration, he added.

Given the pandemic facing the country, Ahmad Savirin said MDIC will not only support the ecosystem through infrastructure equipment and services, but will also provide information to strengthen the medical device industry through technology and innovation. And said it could be a platform for sharing experiences.

