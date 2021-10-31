Williams throws 6 TD passes and 4th Oklahoma routs Texas Tech





Norman, Oklahoma (AP) Oklahoma is starting to put everything together.

Caleb Williams threw 402 yards and six touchdowns, and Oklahoma No. 4 passed Texas Tech 52-21 on Saturday.

The Snurs won less than 12 points in six of the first eight games, with offenses, defense and special teams saving each other for most of the season.

This time, Oklahoma has created the dominant winning fans expected from the beginning of the season.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said it was a great team victory. Much perfect performance. Great contributions from all offenses, defenses and special teams. I really like the preparation week. They did a really good job of carrying it from the practice area to the arcade.

A true freshman, Williams connected Kyler Murray and Laundry Jones with the second most touchdown pass in school history. Baker Mayfield threw a 7 against Texas Tech in 2016.

He bounced off the rough first series.

According to Riley, he was much smarter and apparently immediately settled there. “A really great job of things in your pocket, and obviously then you did some important play.

Riley said the plan wasn’t about throwing that much time. Williams threw 30 passes. The Snurs, many of whom ran the ball exactly 20 times after Williams left the game.

He said how it evolved. We have shown that we can be a team that can do it pretty well. Today was one of our better games of throwing football.

Marvin Mims scored four passes in 135 yards and two touchdowns, Mario Williams scored five receptions in 100 yards, and Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) won 17 consecutive domestic top wins. You’ve earned a score that will help you extend.

Oklahoma held Texas Tech down to a total of 373 yards and was forced to make three turnovers.

Donovan Smith has passed 192 yards for the Red Raiders (5-4, 2-4) in Sonny Cumbie’s first match as an interim coach since Matt Wells was fired. Eric Ezkamma caught eight passes with 123 yards and a touchdown.

Mims caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Williams in the second half of the first quarter, leading the Snurs 14-7 with the longest catch in his career.

Williams passed 268 yards in the first half and threw four touchdowns to four receivers to help Oklahoma lead 28-7. He then threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Mims in the third quarter and a nine-yard touchdown pass to Austin Stoner in the fourth quarter.

Cumbie said the transition wasn’t an excuse for poor performance, but he believes it’s an ideal time for Tech’s next bye-bye.

The same idea applies to western Texas, what if the oil business goes wrong? ” He said. “What if things go wrong in the cotton industry? What you’re doing is digging into your heels, fighting, and appearing every day. And that’s what you were trying to do.

Take away

Texas Tech: Red Raiders looked flat and didn’t play as many 24-hour games as many successful opponents against Sooners.

Oklahoma: Sooners learned that Williams could control the game. The Snurs were in a hurry of only 72 yards, but the attack moved the ball well. Williams focused on keeping most of the game in his pocket and was often rewarded for his patience.

Ratler Shine

Williams replaced Ratler during the Texas match and launched the last three contests. Ratler played in the match on Saturday in the fourth quarter, completing five out of five passes at 67 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Briunderby. Home spectators who booed Ratler against West Virginia at the beginning of the season gave him a standing ovation when he joined the game.

Ratler’s teammates celebrated with him after the touchdown. Riley wanted to visually end the story of Ratler being selfish and far from his teammates.

The story is over, and I hope all of you write it, Riley said. Because the story is over. He was a man on a great team. He worked, he got better, he is utilizing the person in charge.

BRKIC BOOMS

Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brikic blew a 53-yard field goal into the wind in the third quarter. He achieved five of six field goals over 50 yards this season. He made two out of 56 yards – tied for the country’s longest field goal heading for the week.

Soaring

Oklahoma’s defensive lineman, Isaiah Thomas, swiped the ball from Smith and swiped the ball, forcing a fumble in the same play and recovering when he lost with two hits and 1.5 tackles.

next

Texas Tech: November 13th in Iowa.

Oklahoma: At Baylor on November 13th.

___

Follow CliffBrunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

Other AP College Football: https: //apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the Associated Press College Football Newsletter: https: //apnews.com/cfbtop25.

