Do you have Android and do you have a strikethrough on your emoji?This is the way Google is planning to solve the problem





Posted: October 30, 2021 14:52 GMT

According to the company, 96% of operating system users will not be able to see the new emoji, compared to 16% of iOS users.

Pictograms have become an important part of internet communication. It is used daily by billions of users to express emotions and desires and to explain the situation with simple images. New emojis are released each year, but not most emojis are available to everyone.

As Google explains in a recent video published by XDA Developers, 96% of operating system users don’t see the new emoji option, compared to 16% of iOS users. The problem is that millions of older phones don’t receive updated versions of Android, which causes multiple failures.

For example, if a user using the latest OnePlus 9 and Android 12 sends a new emoji to another person using Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Android 8, they will see a strikethrough icon called tofu instead. .. Google explains that 100 of the most used emojis appear in 82% of cases, but about 20% arrive as tofu.

There is another flaw. Older Android systems interpret certain emojis (mainly gender and skin color emojis) as the sum of several elements, which can be difficult to understand or completely lose the meaning of the original emoji. increase.

According to Google, until Android version 11, emojis were stored in directories that could only be reset if there was a system update. The problem is that many phones take months to receive the new version of Android, and hundreds of millions of phones don’t receive them.

However, Android 12 uses a method that allows you to update your emoji without having to update your entire system. Therefore, all users will receive the new emoji at the same time, regardless of their phone type or whether a new version of Android is installed.

What happens to Android 11 and earlier versions?

As of February 2022, Google will change its policy of adopting “apps”. This will allow developers to use AppCompat 1.4. This is a tool that allows old applications to run on new mobiles, in which case you will be able to use your “smartphone” on Android. Versions up to 4.4 can automatically recognize new emojis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://actualidad.rt.com/actualidad/408734-emojis-google-fallos-solucion-android The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos